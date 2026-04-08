Dhoni to Miss More Matches; Brevis Returns - CSK Confirms

Recent reports stated that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be part of the upcoming match against DC. The team announced his absence before the IPL started due to a calf injury sustained before the season.

According to the current points table, CSK is in last place. The team is led by Ruthuraj Gaikward, who is leading the team for the second time. The last three matches were a great disappointment for CSK fans, and the captain was under pressure. The team's struggles led them to expect the return of M.S. Dhoni and David Brevis in the Next match against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Chennai Super Kings, the greatest OG team, has been facing a consecutive downfall over the last three matches in IPL 2026. In this stage, the announcement of M.S. Dhoni's absence from the upcoming match deepens the fans' disappointment.

He is expected to play in the Next match, but at this stage, confirmed reports say that Dhoni is undergoing rehab for complete recovery from the Injury, and it still needs a week. This buzz confirms that he will be absent from the upcoming match. But he is expected to participate in the next match with KKR on April 18.

Dewald Brevis, who is recovering from a side strain, is expected to play in the match against DC on April 11, as his recovery is close to full. He himself confirms on his official social media page, saying, "The Thrill of Coming Home will never change," with a yellow heart. It will anticipate fans' expectations for him in the upcoming matches.

The report states that Dhoni has been working closely with CSK support staff, such as the physio, and has also resumed his batting training in the nets, but still needs full fitness to play the match.

The absence of M.S. Dhoni further distressed the fandom. Still, the return of Dewald Brevis is likely to support the team, and CSK's current players' untiring practice is likely to yield positive results in the upcoming match against DC. The team is practising hard to achieve its first victory in IPL 2026.