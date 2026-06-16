These two Groups delivered a staggering 19 goals, historic tournament debuts, tactical masterclasses, and heart-stopping late drama to fans in North America.

The day has etched itself into the memories of football fans, showcasing thrilling goals, impressive performances, and crucial early outcomes as teams from Groups E and F took to the heart of the green pitch.

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup delivered the most explosive and high-scoring matchday of the tournament so far.

Detailed Match Breakdowns

Germany 7-1 Curaçao (Group E)

This match is the most emotional rollercoaster of the day as Curaçao becomes the smallest nation ever to qualify for the international tournament.

After Germany opened the scoring, Curaçao's Livano Commencia struck a stunning equaliser in the 20th minute, sending their travelling fans into a delirium.

The joy was short-lived as a ruthless German squad took complete control, exposing the debutants' defensive gaps.

Kai Havertz netted a clinical brace, leading a barrage of six unanswered German goals to seal a massive 7-1 statement victory.

Sweden 5-1 Tunisia (Group F)

Sweden kicked off their World Cup campaign with a masterclass in attacking transition, completely overwhelming Tunisia in Monterrey.

The high-flying duo of Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak tore the Tunisian defence apart.

Both players played a crucial role in securing the match for Sweden, standing out as the top scorers for the winning side, with each contributing a goal and an assist.

The match featured heavy VAR involvement, including a chaotic sequence in which a Swedish goal was initially disallowed for offside but later reinstated after a lengthy video review.

Sweden comfortably cruised to a 5-1 win to top Group F on goal difference.

Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador (Group E)

In contrast to the day's high-scoring matches, this match was a brutal, tactical, and highly physical defensive battle played in Philadelphia.

Both teams struggled with accuracy in the final third, combining to rattle the crossbar three times over 90 minutes.

Just as the match seemed destined for a frustrating 0-0 stalemate, Manchester United winger Amad Diallo found space in the box.

He fired home a dramatic, breathtaking 90th-minute game-winner, securing a vital 3 points in the last moment of the game.

Netherlands 2-2 Japan (Group F)

It is being widely hailed as the match of the tournament so far. This tactical match in Dallas transformed into a second-half thriller.

After the scoreless first half, the two teams traded heavy blows in the second period.

The Dutch took the lead twice, showcasing fluid attacking movement.

Refusing to back down, the Samurai Blue pushed high up the pitch in the closing minutes.

In the 88th minute, Daichi Kamada rose above the Dutch defence to power home a brilliant header from a corner, rescuing a deserved 2-2 draw for Japan.

Upcoming Match Schedule

The tournament shifts to Group A, Group B, and Group C as well-renowned football teams like Argentina, France, and Spain make their highly anticipated appearances.

The clash between Argentina and Iran (Group B) is scheduled to kick off on June 15, 2026, at 09:30 PM IST.

Spain will face Uruguay (Group C) on June 16, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST.

The match between France and New Zealand (Group A) is set for June 16, 2026, at 03:00 AM IST.

Finally, Italy will face Cameroon (Group B) on June 16, 2026, at 06: AM IST.