The tournament kicks off on June 11 with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa at Mexico City Stadium, while the final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will operate under the name New York New Jersey Stadium during the competition.

The 23rd edition of football's premier international competition will feature an expanded 48-team format for the first time, increasing the number of matches from 64 to 104.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally set to get underway after years of planning, preparation, and intense debate. Co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest edition in FIFA World Cup history.

Argentina entered the tournament as defending champions after lifting the trophy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, with a larger field and several emerging contenders, the race for football's most coveted prize is expected to be more competitive than ever.

New Tournament Format

The expanded competition introduces a revised structure. The tournament will begin with the group stage, then move into four knockout rounds and the final.

Tournament Schedule:

Group Stage: June 11 - June 27

Round of 32: June 28 - July 3

Round of 16: July 4 - July 7

Quarterfinals: July 9 - July 11

Semifinals: July 14 - July 15

Third-Place Match: July 18

Final: July 19

The introduction of the Round of 32 means more teams will progress to the knockout phase, creating additional opportunities for surprise runs and dramatic encounters.

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Zee Secures India Broadcast Rights

The tournament's broadcast situation in India remained uncertain until just days before kick-off. Ending months of speculation, Zee Entertainment was confirmed as the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

The agreement significantly strengthens Zee's position in international football coverage, with the network also securing rights to 38 additional FIFA competitions through 2034.

Football fans in India can watch the tournament live on Zee's streaming platform, ZEE5, which offers dedicated World Cup access through subscription plans priced at ₹799 for 3 months and ₹1,699 annually.

Doordarshan to Telecast Select Matches

Public broadcaster Doordarshan has also announced coverage of key matches during the tournament on DD Sports.

The opening match between Mexico and South Africa will be telecast in India at 12:30 AM on June 12. In addition, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be available on DD Free Dish, ensuring wider access for viewers nationwide.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for July 9, 10, and 11, followed by the semifinals on July 14 and 15, with the final on July 19.

With a record number of teams, three host nations, and more matches than ever before, FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be one of the most ambitious and widely watched sporting events in history.

As the countdown ends, football fans around the world are preparing for a month of drama, passion, and unforgettable moments.