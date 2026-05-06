According to reports, Nayak has strongly objected to a minor playing in a professional league like the IPL. He alleged that allowing a 15-year-old to take part in a multi-million-dollar tournament amounts to exploitation under the cover of sport.

The 15-year-old cricketer has become one of the most discussed names of IPL 2026, but his participation in a high-pressure commercial tournament has now sparked a legal and social debate.

A controversy has emerged around Rajasthan Royals' young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after social activist C.M. Shivakumar Nayak announced on social media that he plans to file an FIR against the franchise over allegations of child labour.

Nayak said a child of Sooryavanshi's age should be in a classroom or a structured developmental academy, not in a commercial environment where huge sums of money, pressure, and publicity are involved. He also claimed that the Rajasthan Royals are placing profit and promotion above the legal protections meant for children.

Sooryavanshi's Performance

The controversy comes at a time when Sooryavanshi is enjoying a remarkable season for the Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed opener has reportedly scored 404 runs in 10 matches, including a historic century and two half-centuries, making him one of the most talked-about young talents in the country.

Legal Implications

The issue has also triggered debate among legal experts. Questions are being raised over the Indian Contract Act of 1872 and child labour laws, especially on whether a minor playing professional sport with parental consent can be treated the same as industrial labour.

Official Response

So far, there has been no official statement from the BCCI or Rajasthan Royals regarding the activist's complaint. No stay order has been issued against Sooryavanshi's participation in IPL 2026, and there is no official confirmation that he will be removed from the tournament.

What's Next?

If the FIR is registered, the case could become a landmark legal battle in Indian sports. It may lead to a broader discussion of how young athletes are identified, contracted, and protected in commercial leagues.

For now, Sooryavanshi remains in the spotlight for both his on-field performance and the controversy surrounding his age. With the IPL season already underway since the end of March, all eyes are now on whether the complaint leads to formal action and how the BCCI and Rajasthan Royals respond.