Currently, KKR is going through a rough patch. Though they were seen as a tough team to beat, their recent losses to two teams could be hard for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders are under pressure after losing a couple of matches against the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and their recent game against the Punjab Kings was called off after 3.4 overs. Now they have headed to the fourth match of this season against Lucknow Super Giants with a ray of hope.

At the same time, LSG has one victory against SRH, winning by 5 wickets, and one defeat in their opening match against DC, which DC won by 5 wickets.

The Men Leading the Sides

KKR is led by Ajinkya Rahane, who has shown unwavering support for the team. He shows a positive, big-brother kind of support in the dressing room to help the defending champions. As a captain, he brings maturity and experience, having led Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, and when it comes to leading the team, KKR, he shows a very calm demeanour. He is a top-order batter who scored a crucial 67 off 40 balls against the Mumbai Indians.

Rishabh Pant is the Captain of the LSG team, an elite wicketkeeper-batter who was acquired by the team for a record-breaking 27 crore. Pant is the backbone of the team in securing innings; he scored 68 runs off 50 balls in their first match of this IPL season against SRH.

The previous IPL 2025 season did not go as expected for him; he scored just 151 runs in 13 matches and struggled significantly. Everyone noted that there was no clarity in his play, as he took risky shots very early in the matches. This is the major reason for the flop of his previous season. Now that he has brought back everything he had lost, he presents himself as the best leader and player on the team.

The Star Players of the Teams

Rinku Singh and Cameron Green are to be watched out for in today's game for KKR. Cameron Green could be seen in the bowling unit in today's match, as he hasn't bowled at all in this IPL 2026, as he has a lower back injury and was advised not to bowl, even though his batting has not been up to the mark nowadays.

And in the bowling unit, Sunil Naraine and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to be seen in today's match, as they were opted out due to illness. "Varun got injured while taking a catch in the last game, and Sunil is out of the match as he is unwell", said the Captain of KKR, Ajinkya Rahane, in the previous match

On the other hand, they have big names in batting, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh as the big hitters. Pooran was often described as a run-scoring machine, which is what made the franchise retain him for his aggressive batting. Mitchell Marsh scored 627 runs in the previous season, after which the team retained him.

The pace attack for LSG will be led by Mohammed Shami, who is a right-arm fast bowler who made a strong comeback by a match-winning 2/9 in 4 overs against SRH, and Avesh Khan is a right-arm fast medium bowler who bowls at a speed of 140 to 145 km/h in IPL. He is mostly used to bowl in pressure situations and at the death over because of his accurate yorkers.

Knights vs Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Ajinkya Rahane(C) Rishabh Pant(C)(WK) Rinku Singh(VC) Nicholas Pooran(VC) Finn Allen(WK) Mitchell Marsh Angkrish Raghuvanshi(WK) Aiden Markram Cameron Green Abdul Samad Ramandeep Singh Mukul Choudhary Sunil Narine Manimaran Siddharth Ankul Roy Avesh Khan Varun Chakravarthy Mohammed Shami Vaibhav Arora Digvesh Singh Rathi Blessing Muzarabani Prince Yadav

Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens have always been a batting-friendly pitch, but in recent times, due to rain, some modifications have been made to the pitch. And the team that plays the second innings on this pitch has a higher chance of winning that match. So the pitch for tonight's match seems to be a bit bowling-friendly before it settles for the batting-friendly one. The Average 1st innings score that was taken on this pitch is 16,7 and the Average 2nd innings score on this pitch would be 153

The Ultimate Face Off will happen on April 9, 2026, at 07:30 p.m IST at Eden Gardens.