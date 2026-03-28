The opening matches of this season begin between RCB and SRH at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's home ground, at 7.30 pm. On March 28, 2026, one of the key opening matches features Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 begins today, with fans feeling mixed emotions. The first match began the grand opening, featuring two major, powerful teams likely to spark rivalry among their fans.

The IPL 2026 season has commenced with its first match today, amid massive excitement, continuing its legacy as one of the most entertaining cricket tournaments in the world. Amid the hype, Dhoni's injury adds an unexpected twist for fans.

This clash has drawn significant attention due to the strong batting lineups on both sides. Matches like these set the tone for the tournament, with high expectations for aggressive batting and competitive bowling.

Following this, other exciting fixtures are lined up, including encounters involving the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders, which are always high-voltage games given their history and fan bases. However, one of the most talked-about storylines early in the tournament revolves around the Chennai Super Kings and their legendary figure, MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's Injury Update

A major announcement from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise left CSK fans in shock. The team's OG player, Dhoni, is expected to miss approximately the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf muscle injury.

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MS Dhoni is considered the centre not only for CSK but for the entire league. The absence of Dhoni left CSK fans without a major player in their opening match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 30 at the Bharatpur Stadium in Guwahati.

Overall, IPL 2026 has started with intense energy, dramatic storylines, and emotional moments, especially surrounding Dhoni's temporary exit. While the tournament promises entertainment through explosive batting, close finishes, and rising stars, Dhoni's injury adds an unexpected twist to the early phase.

Fans will now eagerly wait for his recovery and return, hoping to see the iconic player back on the field soon, leading and finishing games in his signature style.