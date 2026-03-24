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RCB IPL 2026 Tickets Go Live: Prices, Booking Details & What Fans Need to Know

RCB has officially revealed ticket prices for its home matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The IPL 2026 season is set to kick off on March 28, and excitement is already at a fever pitch

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
RCB Vs SRH tickets on live
IPL 2026 RCB Vs SRH tickets on live

With the IPL 2026 season set to kick off on March 28, excitement is already at a fever pitch, especially for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans. The team will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and ahead of the much-awaited clash, RCB has officially revealed ticket prices for its home matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB has introduced a wide range of ticket categories to suit every kind of fan. Prices range from ₹2,300 to ₹42,000 for high-end hospitality experiences.

Booking Details: Where and How to Buy

Ticket sales are expected to begin on March 24, just days before RCB's first home game. Fans can book tickets through:

Steps to book:

  1. Visit the official platform

  2. Select your match and preferred date

  3. Choose your stand and seat category

  4. Complete payment via UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking

  5. Download your e-ticket and carry a valid ID to the stadium

Loading post from https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/2036269268447465840

High Demand & Extra Benefits

With RCB's popularity at an all-time high, tickets, especially for blockbuster matches like RCB vs CSK, are expected to sell out within minutes. Fans are advised to plan and be ready at the time of sale.

Adding to the excitement, ticket holders may also get free metro travel, making match-day travel more convenient in Bengaluru.

Watch IPL 2026 Live

For those unable to grab tickets, IPL 2026 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in multiple languages. Fans can also stream matches online via JioHotstar across mobile devices, smart TVs, and web platforms.

With limited seats and massive demand, securing a spot at Chinnaswamy Stadium this season will be no easy task. If you're planning to watch RCB live, staying alert and booking early could make all the difference.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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