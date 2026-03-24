With the IPL 2026 season set to kick off on March 28, excitement is already at a fever pitch, especially for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans. The team will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and ahead of the much-awaited clash, RCB has officially revealed ticket prices for its home matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB has introduced a wide range of ticket categories to suit every kind of fan. Prices range from ₹2,300 to ₹42,000 for high-end hospitality experiences.

Booking Details: Where and How to Buy

Ticket sales are expected to begin on March 24, just days before RCB's first home game. Fans can book tickets through: