Sports

IPL 2026, RR vs MI: Who will light up the Guwahati Tonight?

Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in a thrilling clash, with RR riding high on two wins while MI look to regain momentum. With star players on both sides, the match at Guwahati promises an exciting contest.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
IPL 2026 RR vs MI
IPL 2026, RR vs MI

Rajasthan Royals(RR) has a massive start at this year's IPL, as they have won their first two matches with 127 runs chased against Chennai Super Kings and an edge of the seat 6 run victory against the Gujarat Titans. A perfect two wins from two matches puts them ahead of their rivals today.

On the other hand, the five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), had an uneven start, playing 2 matches and winning 1 and losing 1.

The Skippers of both teams

For the Rajasthan Royals, they have Riyan Parag, an exceptional skipper, one of the brightest young minds of the Indian Cricket team, known for his aggressive batting on the field.

And Hardik Pandya captains the Mumbai Indians, who is one of the most dynamic all-rounders of the Indian Cricket team, and is known for changing the whole game at a very crucial moment. He missed the previous match against the Delhi Capitals due to illness and will return for this match.

The Core Players

The young openers of RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the fierce player on the field, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, would give an explosive start. Then, Dhruv Jurel offers great support in the middle order, and at the bowling unit, they have Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to lead the attack.

Veterans like Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton would give their team a fresh start. With middle-order batters like Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and captain Hardik Pandya, it seemed to be a very strong backbone. When it comes to the bowling unit, without a second thought, it is none other than Jasprit Bumrah who can turn the game upside down in the powerplay and death overs. He's also been nicknamed "Death Over Specialist" and "Boom Boom Bumrah"

The History of Stadium and Pitch Report

In a nail-biting match between RR and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, RR set the highest score of 199/4, restricted DC to 142/9, and won by 57 runs.

It should be noted that the Guwahati Stadium is often favourable to the team playing second, as it is a scoring ground. Because of the dew, the most preferable option for this ground could be chasing in the first innings.

With the experience on one side and the potential on the other side, tonight's match promises to be thrilling; all the cricket fans are in for a treat tonight.

The thrilling showdown starts at 7:30 p.m at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Topics

IPL Highlights

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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