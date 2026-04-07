IPL 2026, RR vs MI: Who will light up the Guwahati Tonight?

For the Rajasthan Royals, they have Riyan Parag, an exceptional skipper, one of the brightest young minds of the Indian Cricket team, known for his aggressive batting on the field.

On the other hand, the five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), had an uneven start, playing 2 matches and winning 1 and losing 1.

Rajasthan Royals(RR) has a massive start at this year's IPL, as they have won their first two matches with 127 runs chased against Chennai Super Kings and an edge of the seat 6 run victory against the Gujarat Titans. A perfect two wins from two matches puts them ahead of their rivals today.

And Hardik Pandya captains the Mumbai Indians, who is one of the most dynamic all-rounders of the Indian Cricket team, and is known for changing the whole game at a very crucial moment. He missed the previous match against the Delhi Capitals due to illness and will return for this match.

The Core Players

The young openers of RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the fierce player on the field, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, would give an explosive start. Then, Dhruv Jurel offers great support in the middle order, and at the bowling unit, they have Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to lead the attack.

Veterans like Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton would give their team a fresh start. With middle-order batters like Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and captain Hardik Pandya, it seemed to be a very strong backbone. When it comes to the bowling unit, without a second thought, it is none other than Jasprit Bumrah who can turn the game upside down in the powerplay and death overs. He's also been nicknamed "Death Over Specialist" and "Boom Boom Bumrah"

The History of Stadium and Pitch Report

In a nail-biting match between RR and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, RR set the highest score of 199/4, restricted DC to 142/9, and won by 57 runs.

It should be noted that the Guwahati Stadium is often favourable to the team playing second, as it is a scoring ground. Because of the dew, the most preferable option for this ground could be chasing in the first innings.

With the experience on one side and the potential on the other side, tonight's match promises to be thrilling; all the cricket fans are in for a treat tonight.

The thrilling showdown starts at 7:30 p.m at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.