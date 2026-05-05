The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi serves as the stage for this high-stakes encounter. Fans can expect a warm evening with clear skies, making it a perfect night for cricket.

Both teams have secured four wins from nine matches so far this season. Chennai currently holds the sixth position due to a superior run rate, while Delhi sits right behind them in seventh place.

The cricket world turns its focus to the national capital as the Chennai Super Kings travel to face the Delhi Capitals. This match carries heavy weight for the middle of the points table.

The pitch at this venue is famous for being a batter's paradise because of the short boundaries. However, the surface often slows down as the match progresses.

This change usually gives the spin bowlers a chance to grip the ball and challenge the batters. Can the bowlers find a way to stop the big hitters on such a small ground? Success tonight will depend on who handles the shifting conditions better.

The team that wins will likely jump into the top five of the standings, while the loser will face a very difficult path to the playoffs.

Champions Face Challenges with Missing Stars

Chennai enters this game with a heavy heart, as several key players are sidelined. The most significant absence is the legendary MS Dhoni. The team have lost the young, fearless star Ayush Mhatre, who is currently dealing with an injury.

The team also lacks the services of fast bowlers like Nathan Ellis and Khaleel Ahmed. These losses have forced the management to rely on younger talent to fill big shoes. Will the young players step up to keep the yellow flag flying high?

Despite these setbacks, players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson have shown great form. In their previous meeting this year at Chepauk, Chennai defeated Delhi by 23 runs. Sanju Samson was the hero of that match, and fans hope for a repeat performance tonight.

Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Lineups and Streaming Guide

Delhi Capitals look strong with the return of Mitchell Starc to their bowling attack. Their lineup features explosive players like KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs.

Chennai will counter with a balanced side led by Gaikwad, featuring the powerful Shivam Dube and the mystery spin of Noor Ahmad.

How can fans catch all the action live from their homes? The match begins at 7:30 PM local time. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

For those who prefer digital platforms, the game is available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website.