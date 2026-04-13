The surface for this match is a flat, mixed-soil pitch that has historically been a nightmare for bowlers. In fact, SRH once posted a record-breaking 286 runs on this very ground.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) find themselves in a tough spot, currently ranked 6th and looking to revive their season. It is a classic battle between a team that cannot stop winning and one desperate to change its fortune.

The heat is rising in the City of Pearls as the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad prepares for a massive showdown. On one side, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are flying high, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with four consecutive wins.

While pace bowlers might find a small amount of help, the spinners will need to be very careful, as the ball usually flies to the boundary here.

It is going to be a very hot and humid evening, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s Celsius. Players will need to stay hydrated as the humidity will make it feel much hotter.

Additionally, dew is expected to arrive around the 12th over of the second innings, which could make the ball slippery and give the team batting second a massive advantage.

The Past Battles and Current Form

Interestingly, even though RR is in better form right now, SRH has a mental edge in head-to-head records.

Out of 21 matches played, SRH has won 12 while RR has won 9. More impressively, the Hyderabad team has won the last four games against the Royals.

However, the current season tells a different story. The Rajasthan Royals have been a complete unit, winning all four of their games so far.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled for consistency, losing three out of their four matches. Can the home crowd help the Sunrisers find their magic again, or will the Royals march on to their fifth straight victory?

The Stars To Watch

Several players are expected to set the stadium on fire today. For the Rajasthan Royals, all eyes are on the young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who currently holds the Orange Cap.

His explosive batting at the top of the order has been the talk of the town. He is well-supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Riyan Parag.

In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi is the man to watch, as he currently leads the wickets tally and holds the Purple Cap.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the hope rests on the powerful shoulders of Heinrich Klaasen, who has been their most consistent run-scorer.

Abhishek Sharma is another key player who can change the game in just a few overs with his aggressive hitting. If these two get going, no target is safe.

When And Where To Catch The Action

Fans should not miss a single moment of this high-stakes encounter. The match starts today, April 13, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST.

Television viewers can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which will provide live coverage in multiple languages. For those who prefer watching on their phones or laptops, the match will be available to stream live on JioHotstar.

Whether at the stadium or at home, fans are sure to have a great view of the action. This match is expected to be full of big hits and a very tough competition between the two teams.

Will the Sunrisers find a way to break the Rajasthan Royals' winning streak, or will the visitors continue their march toward the playoffs?