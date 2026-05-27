But the weather is only part of the story.

For years, IPL matches played during peak summer have tested players under extreme conditions, with temperatures at several venues often crossing 45°C in May. The intense heat has raised concerns over player fatigue, fitness and overall match conditions, prompting the BCCI to consider a calendar reshuffle.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) could be heading for one of its biggest transformations yet. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly exploring shifting the tournament from its long-standing March-May schedule to a September-October window starting in 2028, a move driven largely by India's intensifying summer heat and the league's growing ambitions.

Expansion Plans

The proposed move is also linked to the BCCI's ambitious expansion plans. From 2028 onward, the IPL is expected to increase from the current 74 matches to a massive 94-match season, while retaining the existing 10-team format. The revised structure would allow every team to play each other twice, creating a longer and more competitive tournament.

Commercial Benefits

A shift to the September-October period could also bring commercial advantages. The season would likely overlap with Diwali festivities, potentially boosting television ratings, sponsorships and fan engagement during one of India's biggest festive periods.

Challenges Ahead

However, the proposal comes with significant challenges.

Moving the IPL later in the year could create scheduling conflicts with India's domestic cricket season, bilateral international commitments and major ICC tournaments, including the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Since the IPL attracts players from nearly every major cricket board across the world - except a handful linked to the overlapping Pakistan Super League - coordinating player availability could become increasingly complicated.

Fan Reactions

Fans, too, appear divided over the possible shift. While many welcome the idea of avoiding scorching summer conditions, others fear that a September-October window could bring rain disruptions in several parts of India, especially in regions affected by lingering monsoon weather.

Questions have also been raised about whether changing the tournament's traditional calendar could impact television viewership patterns.

Current Status

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has indicated that discussions are ongoing, with the BCCI reportedly in talks with broadcasters and the International Cricket Council (ICC) before any final decision is made.

For now, the proposal remains under consideration. Still, if approved, the IPL could enter a completely new era from 2028 - bigger, longer and played in a very different season than fans have grown used to.