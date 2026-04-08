Day 14 of IPL 2026 promises an exciting clash as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 8, Wednesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, with DC enjoying the advantage of playing on their home ground.
Delhi Capitals in Form
Delhi Capitals have been one of the most impressive teams so far this season. They began their campaign with a strong win over Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a memorable victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. They continued their dominant run by overcoming the Mumbai Indians as well.
With three consecutive wins under its belt, DC will aim to extend its streak. A victory in today's match would mark a remarkable run for the franchise and strengthen their position in the points table.
Gujarat Titans Eye First Win
On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are still searching for their first win this season. Despite putting up competitive performances, they have fallen short in both their matches so far.
GT suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings in their opening game in New Chandigarh and then lost a last-over thriller to Rajasthan Royals. Heading into this match, the Titans will be eager to break their losing streak and secure their first points of the season.
Pitch Report: Spin to Play a Key Role
The Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for offering assistance to spinners, particularly in the early stages of the match. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to become more favourable for batters, making it a balanced contest between bat and ball.
Delhi Capitals:
KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Gujarat Titans:
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Match Outlook
With the Delhi Capitals in top form and the Gujarat Titans desperate to open their account, fans can expect a thrilling encounter in the capital. While DC will look to continue their winning momentum, GT will be determined to turn things around in this crucial clash.