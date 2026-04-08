Sports

IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Aim for Winning Streak as Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium as DC aim to extend their winning streak, while GT look to secure their first points of IPL 2026.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
IPL 2026 DCvsGT
IPL 2026, Match 14 between DC vs GT

Day 14 of IPL 2026 promises an exciting clash as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 8, Wednesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, with DC enjoying the advantage of playing on their home ground.

Delhi Capitals in Form

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most impressive teams so far this season. They began their campaign with a strong win over Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a memorable victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. They continued their dominant run by overcoming the Mumbai Indians as well.

With three consecutive wins under its belt, DC will aim to extend its streak. A victory in today's match would mark a remarkable run for the franchise and strengthen their position in the points table.

Gujarat Titans Eye First Win

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are still searching for their first win this season. Despite putting up competitive performances, they have fallen short in both their matches so far.

GT suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings in their opening game in New Chandigarh and then lost a last-over thriller to Rajasthan Royals. Heading into this match, the Titans will be eager to break their losing streak and secure their first points of the season.

Pitch Report: Spin to Play a Key Role

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for offering assistance to spinners, particularly in the early stages of the match. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to become more favourable for batters, making it a balanced contest between bat and ball.

Delhi Capitals:

KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Match Outlook

With the Delhi Capitals in top form and the Gujarat Titans desperate to open their account, fans can expect a thrilling encounter in the capital. While DC will look to continue their winning momentum, GT will be determined to turn things around in this crucial clash.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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