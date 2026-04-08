Day 14 of IPL 2026 promises an exciting clash as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 8, Wednesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, with DC enjoying the advantage of playing on their home ground.

Delhi Capitals in Form

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most impressive teams so far this season. They began their campaign with a strong win over Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a memorable victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. They continued their dominant run by overcoming the Mumbai Indians as well.

With three consecutive wins under its belt, DC will aim to extend its streak. A victory in today's match would mark a remarkable run for the franchise and strengthen their position in the points table.