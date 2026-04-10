Sports

IPL 2026: RR vs RCB Clash Set for High-Voltage Showdown in Guwahati

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals face off in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati, with both unbeaten teams aiming to continue their winning momentum in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
IPL 2026 Match 16 RR vs RCB
IPL Match 16 between RR vs RCB at Guwahati

The Indian Premier League heats up today as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a much-anticipated clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 10 at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB's Strong Start

RCB head into the match full of confidence after an unbeaten start to their campaign. With back-to-back wins already under their belt, the team is focused on maintaining momentum and sticking to their strengths. In-form batter Devdutt Padikkal, who has been a key contributor so far, sounded optimistic ahead of the game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Padikkal acknowledged the challenge posed by the Rajasthan Royals. "We have plans for every bowler we face. They are a strong side with exciting young talent. It will be a tough game, but we trust our strengths and will focus on playing positive cricket," he said.

Rajasthan Royals Leading the Pack

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been equally impressive this season. Currently sitting at the top of the points table, RR remain unbeaten after three matches, including two wins at the Guwahati venue. Led by Riyan Parag, the team looks balanced with a mix of explosive batters and experienced bowlers.

Pitch Conditions and Venue Analysis

The pitch at Barsapara Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest. While batters can take advantage of good conditions, bowlers who maintain discipline and hit the right lengths can also make an impact. The average first-innings score ranges between 140 and 160, and both chasing and defending teams have found success here, making the toss less crucial.

How to Watch

Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network across multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The match will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

With both teams in strong form and eyeing the top spot, tonight's encounter promises to be an exciting early-season battle between two serious title contenders.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match being played?
The match is being played on April 10 at 7:30 PM IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
How can I watch the RR vs RCB match live?
You can watch live on Star Sports Network in multiple languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) or stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.

Topics

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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