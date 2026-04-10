The Indian Premier League heats up today as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a much-anticipated clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 10 at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB's Strong Start

RCB head into the match full of confidence after an unbeaten start to their campaign. With back-to-back wins already under their belt, the team is focused on maintaining momentum and sticking to their strengths. In-form batter Devdutt Padikkal, who has been a key contributor so far, sounded optimistic ahead of the game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Padikkal acknowledged the challenge posed by the Rajasthan Royals. "We have plans for every bowler we face. They are a strong side with exciting young talent. It will be a tough game, but we trust our strengths and will focus on playing positive cricket," he said.