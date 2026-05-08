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Will IPL 2026 Mark MS Dhoni's Return and Farewell Season with CSK?

MS Dhoni's continued absence from CSK's IPL 2026 campaign due to a calf injury has sparked fresh farewell speculation among fans. With no official retirement announcement yet, many believe his possible return at Chepauk could become an emotional farewell moment for the legendary CSK captain.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
MS Dhoni return to IPL 2026
MS Dhoni's return and Farewell season with IPL 2026

MS Dhoni was not seen in any of CSK's matches in the 2026 IPL season. He has a calf injury that keeps him from playing for CSK.

The Chennai Super Kings have always been considered a difficult team to beat. Even now, though their qualification is not guaranteed, they are still strong contenders for the top four playoffs in the 2026 IPL season. CSK has played a total of 10 matches, and in those, they have won 5 matches and lost 5 matches, which has placed them in 6th position in the table.

Dhoni's Injury

Due to a recurring calf strain, the IPL sidelined Dhoni for two weeks, with the expectation that he would rejoin the team afterwards. However, this timeline was extended as he re-injured his calf.

This follows a longstanding knee injury that required surgery in June 2023. He actually played through the IPL season 2024 with a leg muscle tear, which eventually limited his running between wickets.

Now, in a video posted by the CSK team, he's seen bowling in the nets, and he's also heard saying, ''Wicket Chahiye Humko,'' which means ''I need wickets.''

CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons confirmed on Monday that he would miss the match against Delhi Capitals, which would mark his 10th in his absence this IPL season. "Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He's not with us, but he's improving. He will be ready when he's ready. He knows when he's ready to play," Simmons added.

Dhoni's Retirement Speculation

There has been no formal announcement regarding his retirement. Still, Dhoni has been absent for 10 matches, and some fans and reports suggest he has silently retired from the team, while he still prefers to stay in the team for brand value and to support the team's transition.

The former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin said Dhoni will play a single match as his "farewell match" at CSK's home ground, Chepauk, if CSK is eliminated from the playoffs, and his return could disrupt the team's winning combination.

CSK has a match at their home ground on May 18, 2026, and fans have identified this as the match where Dhoni could play his final game and announce his retirement.

The former Australian captain, Michael Clarke, has urged fans to be careful in wishing Dhoni well for his retirement, saying that "Dhoni is CSK" and that he needs to be there for the franchise's identity and sponsors.

The CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, has previously stated that this decision rests entirely with Dhoni and that he would be very glad with any decisions he makes, including as a potential mentor in the future.

CSK's Next Match

CSK's next match is with LSG, which is going to be held on May 10, 2026, in Chepauk Stadium.

CSK is in 6th place in the IPL table, with 5 wins and 5 losses after over 10 matches in IPL 2026.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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