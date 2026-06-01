Rajat Patidhar, the captain of RCB, won the toss and elected to bowl first, allowing GT to bat first. The RCB bowlers executed a highly effective short-ball tactic to dismiss the Gujarat Titans' batters.

RCB's win also cements their status as one of the most dominant forces.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has etched its name again and deeper into the history of IPL by securing the title for the second consecutive time, defeating the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final.

The reliable openers, such as Shubman Gill (10) and Sai Sudharsan (12), were dismissed quickly during the power play. Six out of eight bowlers lost their wickets to short-pitched balls.

Washington Sundar played a vital role in rescuing the innings with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls.

Seamer Rasik Salam from RCB destroyed the GT middle order with 3/27, and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and elite international bowler Josh Hazlewood (2/37) kept the pressure tight on GT.

GT faced considerable challenges and managed to score 155/8 in 20 overs.

Phase 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings

RCB's chase was built around an exceptional, steadying anchor performance despite minor hiccups along the way.

Although reaching the target seemed straightforward, exceeding 150 runs in a stadium like Ahmedabad posed significant challenges and risks. However, successfully chasing down 156 runs showcased Virat Kohli's mastery. He pushed through despite dealing with a minor injury.

He developed painful cramps and a leg muscle issue that heavily restricted his movement; the injury left him visibly hobbling and unable to sprint for quick second runs between the wickets.

Though he was suffering from a slight injury, he smashed an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, his first IPL half-century, in just 25 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 32 runs off 16 balls to maintain the momentum before being dismissed by a Rashid Khan delivery.

Kohli appropriately finished the match in the 18th over by hitting a signature six alongside Tim David, the powerhouse batter, who provided a stable, nerve-racking 41-run partnership with Kohli, ensuring no further wickets fell at the back end of the chase.

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People's Reaction For The Win

The reaction to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic back-to-back win has been a massive wave of global celebration.

Cricket Legends And Experts

Sachin Tendulkar praised RCB's remarkable consistency on X, noting that the hardest part of sport isn't just winning once but sustaining dominance.

Irfan Pathan has summed up RCB's newfound champion with a viral Hindi quote that is "Sher ko khoon mooh lag gaya hai", meaning that "The tiger has tasted blood", indicating that RCB has officially mastered the art of winning titles.

Ian Bishop called the win "a very popular victory" and praised the franchise for assembling a beautifully well-constructed squad, capable of handling any pressure situation.

The "12th Man Army" And Fans' Reactions

RCB's official fanbase is often called by the nickname "12th Man" because the 12th Man in cricket is a substitute player.

By calling the fans the "12th Man", the franchise is saying that the loud, energetic crowd acts like an extra player on the field, giving the team a massive psychological advantage.

Minutes after Kohli hit the winning shot, cities across India turned into a sea of red as fans celebrated the win with massive fireworks, midnight rally chants, and loud music.

Social media has been circulating the team's official chant, changing it from "Ee Sala Cup Namde" (This year the cup is ours) to "Ee Sala Nu Cup Namdu," which means (This year also the cup is ours).

This victory marks RCB's historic back-to-back championship run, making them the third franchise in IPL history, alongside Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully defend their title.