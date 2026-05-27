RCB, who were first at the bat, posted a massive 254/5 runs in 20.0 overs, GT collapsed and were bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs.

In Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026, held on May 26, 2026, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

RCB has stepped into the finals, carrying the hopes and emotions of millions of fans who are waiting to witness this moment again. RCB has become the first finalist of the IPL 2026.

Match Breakdown

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl. Gill made this decision, hoping to exploit the early moisture in the Dharamshala surface and take advantage of the anticipated dew during the run chase.

1st Innings: RCB Batting Rampage

The One Man Show

RCB batter Rajat Patidhar has expressed an intense and fiery performance on the field. He scored 93 runs with just 33 balls, blasting 9 sixes and 5 fours.

The qualifier match wasn't necessarily a showcase of either RCB or GT's prowess, but it did highlight Rajat Patidhar's impressive capabilities. It clearly demonstrated that he can elevate the team when they're struggling or, when required, offer moral support.

Opening batsman Virat Kohli laid a strong foundation with 43 runs off 25 balls, marking his fourth consecutive season surpassing 600 runs, which greatly aided Patidhar. Following him, Krunal Pandya matched Kohli's performance with a solid 43 runs off 28 balls. Jitesh Sharma then wrapped up the match with a quick 15 runs from just 5 balls. Their impressive contributions led RCB to a record-breaking total of 254/5.

The GT bowlers, such as Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder, each picked up a couple of wickets but still couldn't stem the bleeding against the unstoppable batting of RCB.

2nd Innings

While chasing the mountainous target of 255, GT collapsed, losing 5 wickets in the power play alone. Sai Sudharshan, unfortunately, got out when his own bat flew on the stumps with Jacob Duffy's ball.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed GT's captain, Shubman Gill, for just 2 runs, while Josh Hazlewood took out the threatening Jos Butler for 29 runs off 11 balls.

Rahul Tewatia, the lone warrior, waged a solitary battle with 68 runs off 43 balls, who didn't let GT face an even heavier defeat, and then was caught by Bhuvneshwar's bowling.

In RCB's bowling unit, Jacob Duffy is the star of the day, picking up 3 wickets and giving just 39 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked up 2 wickets by giving off just 28 runs. Rasikh Salam (2/24) and Krunal Pandya (2/16) ruthlessly cleaned up the rest.

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Current Team Status And Playoff Schedule

Now, RCB has finally secured its spot for the finals after the massive 92-run win over GT.

RCB is currently inactive in Ahmedabad, waiting while the remaining teams fight through the rest of the knockout bracket.

The team will play next in the IPL 2026 Final on May 31, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB's final opponent has yet to be determined, and they will face the winner of Qualifier 2.

GT still has a chance, as they will face the winner of tonight's highly anticipated eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

The Eliminator match will be held on May 27, 2026, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.