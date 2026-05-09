The match has the potential to affect the points table, and the victor will change the top-four standings.

Today's IPL match pits two teams with the same points against each other, battling under pressure to improve their position in the points table. The match between RR and GT will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans find themselves once again on a high-pressure battlefield, battling to show their power in play through victory.

Pitch report of the ground

The pitch is expected to be a friendly one, with the pitch bouncing at the rate of victory; it's expected to fall to the first to bowl. Whether the due will cover the ground later, it doesn't provide the perfect pitch for the players.

Jiapur weather report

In Jaipur, the weather is expected to be hot and clear with 38°C and no threat of rain. The weather report suggests the day will be clear, with a high temperature of 42°C. When the toss is spinning, the weather is likely to be settled in the mid-30s, and dew is expected to form later, which will confirm the chilliness during the match.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals currently occupy the fourth position on the points table with six wins and four losses. Their net run rate has kept them slightly ahead of Gujarat, but recent inconsistency has hurt their momentum. RR lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals despite posting a huge total, raising concerns about their bowling attack under pressure. It is considered a great favour to have a match on home ground, with a strong crowd and favourable pitch conditions for their aggressive batting lineup.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are arriving today with strong momentum after three consecutive victories. After a mixed start, GT rebuilt its campaign under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Their recent wins against strong teams like RCB and PBKS have boosted confidence, and another victory today could move them into the top three. GT's balance between explosive batting and disciplined bowling has made them one of the most dangerous teams entering the business end of the tournament.

Expected strong players

With both teams featuring several Star players, it's difficult to predict who will win today's game. The RR team has teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been extraordinary this season, scoring more than 400 runs; Yashasvi Jaiswal for explosive starts; captain Riyan Parag for balanced middle-order performance; and Jofra Archer for wicket-taking.

For the Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan is the team's opener and a consistent batter, with nearly 400 runs this season. Jos Buttler has explosive power, and captain Shubman Gill has a balanced middle game strategy. For bowling pacer Kagiso Rabada, there is strong potential that could lead the team to the top of the points table.

Overall, today's match is guaranteed to be entertaining for cricket fans. The match will have fans on the edge of their seats, as the pressure is felt not only by the players but also by the audience, with both teams having the same points but different run rates in IPL 2026.