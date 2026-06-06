The decision marks a major setback for Suryakumar Yadav, who has been removed from the captaincy and dropped from the T20I squad altogether. The selectors' move follows a disappointing IPL 2026 season for the Mumbai Indians batter, who managed 270 runs in 13 matches at an average of 20.77.

The announcement came on June 6 alongside India's squads for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, as well as the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

In a significant leadership change ahead of a busy white-ball season, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has appointed Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain.

The development is particularly noteworthy considering Suryakumar had led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title. However, his recent struggles with the bat appear to have weighed heavily on the selectors' minds, raising questions about his immediate future in India's T20 plans.

Iyer Rewarded for Leadership Success

Shreyas Iyer's appointment comes after back-to-back impressive IPL seasons as a captain. In 2025, he guided his side to the tournament final, while in 2026 he combined leadership with strong batting performances, scoring 498 runs at an average of 55.13.

Selectors are understood to have been impressed by Iyer's tactical awareness, consistency and ability to manage pressure situations. The appointment is also viewed as part of India's long-term roadmap leading up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and future ICC T20 World Cups.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi Headlines Young Talent Push

Among the biggest talking points from the squad announcement is the inclusion of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The Rajasthan Royals youngster earned his maiden India call-up after a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign. Suryavanshi smashed 776 runs in 16 innings at a stunning strike rate of 237.30, emerging as one of the most destructive batters in the competition.

Already regarded as one of Indian cricket's brightest prospects, Suryavanshi made history earlier by becoming the youngest player to score a T20 century and the fastest player aged 14 to reach the milestone. He had also made his domestic cricket debut at just 13 years of age.

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Prince Yadav Earns First National Call-Up

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav has also been rewarded for his performances in IPL 2026. The fast bowler picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 8.82, convincing selectors to hand him his first opportunity at the international level.

Bumrah Rested, Hardik Omitted

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the T20I series against Ireland and England after an intense workload that included the 2026 T20 World Cup and a two-month IPL campaign.

However, Bumrah remains part of India's Asian Games squad, indicating that the rest is being viewed as a workload-management decision rather than a long-term break.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is another notable absentee from the T20I squad. Addressing the media, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Hardik's bowling fitness would be assessed before a decision is made on his involvement in the ODI series against England.

Tilak Varma Named Vice-Captain

Young left-hander Tilak Varma has been appointed vice-captain of the Asian Games squad, underlining the selectors' faith in his leadership abilities and growing importance within India's white-ball setup.

India Begins New Era Under Iyer

India's first assignment under Iyer's captaincy will be a two-match T20I series against Ireland on June 26 and 28. The team will then travel to England for a five-match T20I series beginning on July 1.

The squad combines experienced names such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh with emerging talents including Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Prince Yadav, reflecting a blend of youth and experience.

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India T20I Squad for Ireland and England Tour

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

India Men's Squad for Asian Games 2026

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah.

With a new captain at the helm and several young faces earning opportunities, India's latest squad announcement signals the beginning of a fresh chapter as the team builds towards major international tournaments in the coming years.