In a fiery clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the teenager smashed 97 runs in just 29 balls. His innings was not just another innings filled with boundaries and some sixes; it was something filled with fearless batting, confidence and raw power. Every shot he played carried with authority that was far beyond his age.

Cricket has seen many young prodigies, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, who have risen under the brightest lights. Still, in a thrilling eliminator match, a 15-year-old boy did something that even left the cricket legends in awe and made them struggle to imagine.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not just play an innings; he just unleashed a storm. The fearless boy exploded with runs from his bat.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Carnage

From the very first over, Sooryavanshi was unstoppable; he was delivering absolute destruction. He faced the elite international bowlers such as Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga without hesitation and went for boundaries and sixes as if pressure did not exist for him.

He attacked every bowler, every length, every area of the stadium, and every opportunity. His vision was amazing, but what stood out the most was his determination.

He blasted 12 sixes and 5 fours with a mind-boggling strike rate of 334.48. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls, and he even equalled Suresh Raina's 2014 record of the fastest ever fifty in an IPL playoff match.

During the innings, he hit his 60th six of the tournament and broke Chris Gayle's single-season record during the 2012 IPL.

And at the very last ball of the 8th over, Praful Hinge, the bowler from SRH, got Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out when he was just 3 runs short of a century; at that time, RR's score was already a staggering score of 125 runs.

The moment he got out, the cricket world immediately erupted with praise, and fans flooded social media with wishes and comparisons to some of the greatest hitters in cricket. Former cricketers applauded his game, while commentators described the knock as one of the finest innings ever played by a teenager in IPL history.

Summary Of The Match

SRH won the toss, and their captain Pat Cummins opted to field, letting RR bat first. Sooryavanshi's blast backed the first innings, and Dhruv Jurel kept on track, rolling with a quickfire 50.

However, SRH cleverly clawed their way back beautifully by bowling wide yorkers at the death overs and making RR finish their innings on a giant total of 243/8.

And in the second innings, SRH chased the mountainous score; they began their innings in an incredibly chaotic manner. Abhishek Sharma, their opener, was ducked out to Jofra Archer's ball in the very first over. Ishan Kishan and Travis Head made a 51-run partnership with just 15 balls.

The game completely turned towards RR's side when Jofra Archer picked up the massive wickets of the team SRH Kishan and Head. Middle-order contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy kept SRH a little alive in the game. Finally, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the match-winning catch at short third as SRH bundled out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

Finally, RR won the eliminator match and advanced to the qualifier 2 match, whereas SRH was eliminated from the series.