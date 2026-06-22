The event was designed for a massive experiential product launch and cultural festival.

The grand celebration brought together sports, music and entertainment, creating an unforgettable experience for the thousands of fans in attendance.

Indian Cricket Superstar Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains one of the country's most influential personalities by headlining the highly anticipated One8 Global premiere event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on June 21, 2026.

It completely bypassed traditional retail drops by linking online sneaker pre-bookings on the Zomato District App directly to an invite-only in-person experience.

The Event Agenda

The core agenda of this event was to evolve Virat Kohli's brand, One8, into a global high-performance sportswear and lifestyle label following its structural manufacturing partnership with Agilitas Sports.

Attendees who pre-booked the new limited-edition signature sneaker collection could collect their brands in person at 'the sneaker drop and collection hub.'

The first 5,000 global buyers were welcomed and onboarded into an exclusive brand community layer.

Attendees could interact with new designs in the specific customisation pods.

The visual launch of the brand's global athleisure and streetwear aesthetic was executed with a premium fashion show.

A collaborative performance was held by Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla and Virat Kohli to officially mark Aujla's onboarding into the brand's cultural vision.

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What Actually Happened At The Event

Thousands of crores of fitness enthusiasts, sneakerheads, and cricket fans packed Yashobhoomi.

Many flew into Delhi especially for the drop, styling themselves in sports-inspired outfits to match the venue's tone.

Renowned designer Masaba Gupta and several fashion icons took to the ramp to model the brand's premium apparel line.

Punjabi chart-topper Karan Aujla delivered a high-energy live performance that had the entire crowd singing along.

He performed a packed setlist featuring global hits like 'Wavy', 'MF Gabhru', and 'Winning Speech'.

The night's peak came when Karan Aujla brought Virat Kohli back onstage during a second performance of 'Winning Speech'. The crowd erupted as Kohli grooved alongside Aujla.

Kohli spoke candidly about his deep personal connection to Aujla's music, explaining how Aujla's lyrics resonate with him.

"You write songs from the heart. The one I resonate with most is 'Winning Speech' because it probably captures the journey you've gone through. I can see similarities with my own journey as well. I lost my dad when I was pretty young, too, so that song is quite special for me. I've often listened to it before going out to play matches," Kohli said.

With viral videos from the event still circulating on social media and fans still talking about it, the event stands out as one of the most memorable celebrity gatherings of the year.

Further cementing Virat Kohli's status as a cultural icon whose impact reaches far beyond.