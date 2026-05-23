Police said the incident began on the evening of May 21, when Karthik allegedly lured the child onto his two-wheeler by promising chocolates. He, along with Mohanraj, allegedly took her to a coconut farm near Kannampalayam, where they reportedly attempted to assault her.

According to police, the girl had stepped out near her home to buy groceries when she was allegedly kidnapped. Investigators later identified two accused - Karthik (33), a native of Nagapattinam residing near Coimbatore, and his associate Mohanraj, for their alleged involvement in the crime. Both men were reportedly known to the victim's family.

A shocking incident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has triggered widespread outrage after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered, with her body found near Kannampalayam Lake in the Sulur area on Friday evening (May 22).

Officials said the accused allegedly killed the girl after she resisted and screamed for help before abandoning her body near the lake bund.

Investigation and Arrests

The suspects were identified using surveillance camera footage, and police arrested both men early on May 23. Karthik, who worked as a loadman, reportedly sustained injuries while attempting to escape and is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Mohanraj, a wall painter, was produced before the Sulur Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody.

Authorities stated that the post-mortem examination is still underway to determine whether sexual assault took place, though police sources suspect the possibility.

Public Protests and Political Response

The incident sparked massive protests in Sulur, with the victim's family, relatives, students, and members of the public staging demonstrations and roadblocks demanding justice. The family initially refused to receive the body from the mortuary, seeking an assurance from the Chief Minister.

Reacting to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay expressed grief and condemned the incident, stating that such "inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts" would not be tolerated. He assured strict action against those responsible.

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Senior officials, including Tamil Nadu DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore, rushed to Coimbatore to review the investigation, while the newly appointed Superintendent of Police, A. Pavankumar Reddy, ordered a detailed inquiry. The case has also taken a political turn, with opposition parties raising concerns over law and order in the state.