Preliminary information suggests that the food poisoning may have been caused by a dead lizard allegedly found in the meal served to the students. The shocking revelation has triggered outrage among parents and raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene standards in school midday meal schemes.

According to initial reports, the children began complaining of vomiting, stomach pain, and discomfort shortly after eating the meal. The situation quickly escalated, prompting school authorities to shift the affected students to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

A disturbing incident was reported in Coimbatore's Kavundampalayam area on March 10, where 43 students from a government school were rushed to the hospital after suffering severe food poisoning. The students reportedly fell ill after consuming the midday meal served at the school.

Doctors at CMCH confirmed that all the children are currently stable and under medical observation. Medical teams responded quickly and ensured the students received timely treatment. Fortunately, no life-threatening complications have been reported so far.

The incident, however, caused panic among parents. Many rushed to the school seeking answers, but reports claim that some parents were initially prevented from entering the school premises, further intensifying their frustration and concern.

The episode has sparked a broader debate about the quality control and monitoring of food served under government-run midday meal programs, which are designed to provide nutrition to schoolchildren. Parents and residents are demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, DMK member and politician Vaishnavi shared updates about the students on her X account after visiting the hospital. She stated that the children were doing well and mentioned that when she interacted with them, the students said their only fear was the injection, and that they were otherwise speaking happily.

However, her remarks have drawn criticism from some quarters. Several parents and observers questioned the message's tone, arguing that it portrayed the children as "happy" or "jolly". At the same time, they were admitted to the hospital after a food poisoning incident, which seemed insensitive to the seriousness of the situation.

For many families, the experience was deeply distressing. Parents had to watch their children undergo treatment after a preventable incident, and they expect accountability from the authorities responsible for ensuring that school meals are safe and hygienic.

The incident now stands as a serious reminder of the importance of strict food safety measures in school kitchens. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine how such negligence occurred and to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.

While the students are thankfully recovering, the incident has sparked renewed calls for stronger monitoring, better hygiene practices, and accountability in school meal programs, as the safety and health of children must never be compromised.