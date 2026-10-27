According to Aavin, the price revision is necessary due to rising raw material costs, higher procurement expenses, and increasing operational overheads.

The revised prices will affect products such as ghee, butter, curd, milkshakes, buttermilk and traditional sweets, while the prices of regular liquid milk packets will remain unchanged.

Tamil Nadu's state-owned dairy cooperative Aavin has announced a price hike on several dairy products and value-added items, effective October 28, ahead of the Diwali festival.

The latest move marks a major price revision of Aavin's dairy by-products under the current administration led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Aavin Price Hike: Revised Prices of Dairy Products

Under the new pricing structure, Aavin has increased the prices of several popular dairy products. The 100ml ghee packet, which previously cost Rs. 80, will now be sold for Rs. 95. Similarly, the price of the 200ml ghee packet has increased from Rs. 160 to Rs. 180.

The price of Aavin butter has also gone up. A 100g butter packet, previously priced at Rs. 60, will now cost Rs. 70.

Milkshakes will become more expensive, with the price increasing from Rs. 30 to Rs. 35. Buttermilk prices have also been revised upward by Rs. 2. The cooperative has revised curd prices as well, although the revised price was not specified in the available information.

Aavin Revised Prices Product Pack Size Old Price New Price Ghee 100 ml ₹80 ₹95 Ghee 200 ml ₹160 ₹180 Ghee 500 ml ₹365 ₹400 Ghee 1 litre ₹700 ₹780 Butter 100 g ₹60 ₹70 Milkshake Pack price ₹30 ₹35 Curd 500 ml ₹35 ₹40 Mysore Pak 250 g ₹140 ₹160

Aavin Sweets and Bakery Products Also Become Costlier

Apart from dairy products, Aavin has increased the prices of several traditional sweets and other food items. Popular products, including palkova, Mysore pak, cookies and assorted sweets, will also see price increases under the revised pricing structure.

The price adjustments come ahead of Diwali, when demand for sweets, dairy products and other festive food items typically rises. Consumers purchasing Aavin products for household use and festival celebrations may therefore face higher expenses on selected items.

Will Aavin Milk Prices Increase?

Despite the latest price revision, Aavin has kept the retail prices of regular liquid milk packets unchanged for now. This means consumers who buy everyday milk packets will not face an immediate price increase under the latest announcement.

However, higher prices of ghee, butter, milkshakes, buttermilk, and other dairy-based products are expected to affect customers who regularly buy these items.