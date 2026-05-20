Authorities said the operation focused heavily on eliminating illegal narcotics, with police cracking down on the distribution of ganja, banned tobacco products, and gutkha.

The large-scale operation, carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, saw police teams and organized crime intelligence units storm multiple locations across Chennai. The surprise midnight sweeps led to the arrest of over 100 suspects, including several notorious history sheeters and anti-social elements long linked to criminal activities in the city.

The Greater Chennai Police have launched an aggressive anti-crime drive, unofficially dubbed " Operation Clean," in a bid to tighten control over rowdyism, drug trafficking, and organized criminal activities across the city.

Officials also targeted criminal gangs allegedly operating under the cover of tourist biking groups, alongside illegal peddlers believed to be fueling local crime networks.

The city-wide drive witnessed significant action across police zones. Pulianthope recorded 20 arrests, T Nagar saw 18. At the same time, Adyar accounted for 16, as officers moved swiftly to track and detain rowdies connected to crimes ranging from drug trafficking to murder and violent offences.

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Political and Public Response

"Operation Clean" has quickly become a talking point among the public and political circles. Supporters of newly elected Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, whose TVK party had promised to eliminate rowdyism, hailed the move as symbolic of his action-packed film persona, popularly dubbing it "Operation Clean" - a cinematic nod reflecting hopes for safer streets.

This is not the first time Chennai Police have undertaken sweeping clean-up drives. In earlier initiatives, officials carried out "Operation Broomstick," a campaign that cleared thousands of abandoned and unclaimed vehicles from police station premises, improving hygiene and operational efficiency.

Future Plans

Police officials have made it clear that Wednesday's crackdown is only the beginning. With more surprise operations expected in the coming weeks, the Greater Chennai Police say the mission is simple, restore law and order, dismantle criminal networks, and make Chennai safer for residents.