CM Vijay Expanded Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to Classes 6-8

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday, September 22, expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to cover students studying in Classes 6 to 8 in government and government-aided schools across the state.

The expansion was formally launched at Gandhi Gramam Middle School in Tiruvanmiyur, Chennai. During the launch, Vijay served breakfast to students, including pongal, sambar and a sweet, before sitting with them and joining them for the meal.

Expansion Coverage and Budget

The extension is expected to bring around 15.30 lakh additional students under the breakfast programme across 15,454 government and government-aided schools.