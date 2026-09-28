CM Vijay Launches 1-Gram Gold Ring Scheme for Newborns

The scheme goes beyond simply giving a gold ring to a newborn.

The scheme will provide one gram of gold in the form of a ring to eligible babies born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to launch the state government's much-discussed 'Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme) at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital on September 28, 2026.

According to the government, the programme is intended to recognise births in government hospitals, strengthen public confidence in government healthcare facilities, and celebrate the importance of motherhood.

The name draws on the traditional role of a thaai maaman, or maternal uncle, who traditionally has an important place in family celebrations and ceremonies involving a newborn.

Under the scheme, the state is effectively taking on that symbolic role by presenting the newborn with a small gold gift.

The government has also linked the programme to its wider focus on maternal and child healthcare, including institutional deliveries, maternity assistance, newborn care, and emergency obstetric services.

The scheme was among the promises made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The government subsequently approved the programme and set aside ₹755.83 crore annually for the planned procurement of gold rings.

Launch Details

Before arriving at the venue, Chief Minister Vijay held a massive public roadshow from Madurai Airport to the hospital grounds, greeting large crowds of supporters along the route.

Although the event was initially planned for the Usilampatti Government Hospital, the venue was moved to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai to manage crowds and security logistics.

The Chief Minister is visiting the hospital's maternity ward to interact with new mothers and hand-deliver the first batch of gold rings to 25 selected newborn babies.

Following the event, the Chief Minister will head to the newly redeveloped Gandhi Memorial Museum to formally inaugurate the completed restoration and improvement works.

To close out his official itinerary in Madurai, CM Vijay is scheduled to visit the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple to offer prayers following its recent consecration (Kumbhabhishekam).

Key Benefits

Eligible families receive a 1-gram, 22-karat gold ring completely free of cost, serving as a tangible, high-value asset for the newborn baby right at birth.

The scheme covers newborns delivered on or after June 22, 2026, ensuring families with institutional births earlier in the year are fully included.

Each delivery is in a high-security, tamper-proof package stamped with a unique number, ensuring transparency and protecting families against counterfeiting or fraud.

By linking the benefit to government institutions, families gain access to professional medical care during childbirth, which directly lowers maternal and infant health risks.

Beneficiaries can seamlessly claim and collect their gifts through 107 designated distribution hubs activated across Tamil Nadu, eliminating the need to travel to major district centres.

The launch in Madurai will therefore mark the beginning of the visible, statewide rollout of a programme that has been under discussion since its announcement and has already generated attention because of its scale, eligibility rules, procurement process and the involvement of major jewellery companies.