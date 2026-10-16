Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, Coimbatore has been placed under high security, with highly trained sniffer dogs conducting checks on the premises.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay arrived in Coimbatore on Friday to inaugurate Periyar Arivulagam and Science Centre, a major educational and scientific learning facility located in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore, built at a cost of approximately ₹301.71 crore.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph inaugurated the Periyar Arivulagam, a library and science centre worth Rs. 300 crores, in Coimbatore today.

CM was greeted by a massive crowd of party cadres and officials, after which he led a high-energy roadshow along Avinashi Road toward the event venue through Sitra, Peelamedu, Lakshmi Mills, VOC ground and finally Periyar Arivulagam.

During the main function, the Chief Minister unveiled a grand statue of Periyar on the library premises, officially opened several completed infrastructure projects, laid foundation stones for new initiatives, and distributed welfare assistance to local beneficiaries.

Details of Periyar Arivulagam project

The newly inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam/Anna Arivulagam was built for Rs. 301.71 Crore. It is spread across seven acres on Dr Nanjappa Road; the eight-storey complex has a built-up area of around 1.98 lakh square feet.

The centre is designed to provide facilities for reading, scientific learning, research, and digital education. The library is equipped with advanced features designed to help students gain knowledge.

Former Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone of the Periyar Library and Science Centre, which is considered one of the significant projects of the DMK era. It is planned to be inaugurated in February but was postponed due to construction delays.

The facility includes:

A library with an extensive book collection

A digital library

A children's library

Dedicated reading areas

Interactive science facilities

It also provides specialised study spaces for students preparing for competitive examinations, including the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

A planetarium, science laboratories and an auditorium are among the centre's other facilities, intended to encourage scientific curiosity and support educational activities among students and the general public.

The library includes over 80,000 to 1.25 lakh books spanning diverse academic and literary fields, along with advanced digital-library facilities for online research.

The centre also includes a planetarium, a STEM Lab, a dedicated floor offering reading space for differently abled visitors, and an incubation centre for MSMEs.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 89 completed projects costing Rs. 408.25 crore and laid the foundation for welfare assistance worth Rs. 34.72 crore for 9,343 beneficiaries.

The inauguration marks the opening of a major educational facility in Coimbatore, bringing library services, digital resources and scientific learning facilities together under one roof.

CM Vijay Cancels Thrissur Visit

CM Vijay has cancelled his planned visit to Thrissur in Kerala on Friday, October 16, after heavy rain and unfavourable weather conditions affected his travel plans in Coimbatore. The helicopter journey was called off due to safety concerns amid the rain and weather alert.

Following the cancellation, Vijay continued to acknowledge the crowds waiting to see him in Coimbatore. Despite the rain, he was seen greeting people from his vehicle, holding an umbrella as he travelled to the airport.