The Chief Minister interacted with metro officials, employees, and passengers while reviewing the progress of the city's ambitious metro expansion plans.

During the inspection, Vijay purchased his own metro ticket before boarding the train and travelled to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) headquarters at Nandanam.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay travelled on the Chennai Metro during an inspection of the ongoing Chennai Metro Phase 2 project, drawing attention from commuters, metro staff, and supporters who gathered during his visit.

The visit attracted crowds of fans and IT professionals working in the surrounding areas, with many cheering as Vijay arrived at the station. A passenger who sat beside the Chief Minister during the journey shared excitement over the unexpected interaction.

Review of Chennai Metro Phase 2 Progress

During the inspection, Vijay reviewed the progress of major Phase 2 corridors, including the nearly completed stretch connecting Poonamallee Bypass to Vadapalani.

He also examined developments related to Chennai Metro's first driverless metro corridor, which will operate between Porur and Poonamallee.

The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is one of Tamil Nadu's largest urban infrastructure initiatives, with an estimated investment of around ₹63,000 crore.

The expansion aims to significantly improve public transportation across Chennai by extending metro connectivity to several rapidly developing residential and commercial areas.

The Phase 2 network covers approximately 118.9 km across three major corridors:

Corridor 3: Madhavaram to SIPCOT

Corridor 4: Light House to Poonamallee Bypass

Corridor 5: Madhavaram to Sholinganallur

Once completed, the project is expected to reduce road congestion, improve connectivity, and provide a faster and more sustainable transportation option for millions of Chennai residents.

Vijay Government's Focus on Infrastructure

Since assuming office in May 2026 following TVK's electoral victory, Chief Minister Vijay has emphasised infrastructure development, urban mobility, and improvements to public transport.

The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is expected to be completed in phases, with full operations targeted by 2028. The expansion is set to play a key role in Chennai's future transport network by connecting key business districts, educational hubs, and suburban regions.

Vijay's metro journey also highlighted the government's focus on understanding public infrastructure from the perspective of everyday commuters while monitoring the progress of major development projects.