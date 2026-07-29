Tamil Nadu

CM Vijay Takes Metro Ride During Chennai Metro Phase 2 Inspection

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay travelled on Chennai Metro during an inspection of the Phase 2 expansion project. He bought his own ticket, interacted with commuters and staff, and reviewed progress on key stretches, including the state's first driverless corridor and metro works planned for completion by 2028.

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Maheswari
·2 min read
CM Vijay at Metro inspection
CM Vijay meets people during Metro Phase 2 Inspection
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay travelled on the Chennai Metro during an inspection of the ongoing Chennai Metro Phase 2 project, drawing attention from commuters, metro staff, and supporters who gathered during his visit.

During the inspection, Vijay purchased his own metro ticket before boarding the train and travelled to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) headquarters at Nandanam.

The Chief Minister interacted with metro officials, employees, and passengers while reviewing the progress of the city's ambitious metro expansion plans.

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The visit attracted crowds of fans and IT professionals working in the surrounding areas, with many cheering as Vijay arrived at the station. A passenger who sat beside the Chief Minister during the journey shared excitement over the unexpected interaction.

Review of Chennai Metro Phase 2 Progress

During the inspection, Vijay reviewed the progress of major Phase 2 corridors, including the nearly completed stretch connecting Poonamallee Bypass to Vadapalani.

He also examined developments related to Chennai Metro's first driverless metro corridor, which will operate between Porur and Poonamallee.

The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is one of Tamil Nadu's largest urban infrastructure initiatives, with an estimated investment of around ₹63,000 crore.

The expansion aims to significantly improve public transportation across Chennai by extending metro connectivity to several rapidly developing residential and commercial areas.

The Phase 2 network covers approximately 118.9 km across three major corridors:

  • Corridor 3: Madhavaram to SIPCOT

  • Corridor 4: Light House to Poonamallee Bypass

  • Corridor 5: Madhavaram to Sholinganallur

Once completed, the project is expected to reduce road congestion, improve connectivity, and provide a faster and more sustainable transportation option for millions of Chennai residents.

Vijay Government's Focus on Infrastructure

Since assuming office in May 2026 following TVK's electoral victory, Chief Minister Vijay has emphasised infrastructure development, urban mobility, and improvements to public transport.

The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is expected to be completed in phases, with full operations targeted by 2028. The expansion is set to play a key role in Chennai's future transport network by connecting key business districts, educational hubs, and suburban regions.

Vijay's metro journey also highlighted the government's focus on understanding public infrastructure from the perspective of everyday commuters while monitoring the progress of major development projects.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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