The largest component of the investment package is a data centre expansion project in Kancheepuram district. L&T will invest Rs 15,000 crore in the project, which is expected to create around 500 jobs.

The agreement was signed at the Secretariat in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. According to an official release, the projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 8,200 people across the state.

In a major boost to industrial development and employment generation, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, June 4, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for three large-scale projects involving a total investment of Rs 18,600 crore.

The initiative aims to strengthen Tamil Nadu's digital infrastructure and support the growing demand for data processing, cloud services, and artificial intelligence-driven applications.

Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Coimbatore

The second project involves the establishment of an electronics components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore. With a proposed investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the unit is expected to generate employment for nearly 2,000 people and further strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a leading electronics manufacturing hub.

Shipbuilding Facility Expansion in Tiruvallur

The third project focuses on the expansion of L&T's shipbuilding facility at Kattupalli in Tiruvallur district. The company will invest Rs 1,100 crore in the expansion, which is expected to create approximately 5,700 jobs.

The project is also expected to support the development of world-class infrastructure for the offshore wind energy construction industry while generating significant direct and indirect employment opportunities.

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Government Response and Economic Impact

Chief Minister Vijay welcomed L&T's decision to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu and expressed appreciation for the company's continued confidence in the state's industrial ecosystem. He noted that the projects would contribute significantly to economic growth, infrastructure development and job creation for the state's youth.

According to the government, the investments align with Tamil Nadu's long-term vision of transforming the state into a US$1.5 trillion economy by 2036. The projects are expected to strengthen the state's diversified industrial base, promote advanced technology sectors and enhance manufacturing capabilities.

Industries Minister S. Keerthana, Chief Secretary M. Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce S. Vijayakumar, Guidance Tamil Nadu Executive Director P. Alarmelmangai, and L&T Chairman and Managing Director S.N. Subrahmanyan were among those present during the signing ceremony.

The MoU marks the first agreement in the industrial sector signed since the Vijay-led government assumed office, highlighting the administration's focus on attracting large-scale investments and accelerating industrial growth.