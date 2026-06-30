Tamil Nadu

Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, ISRO Scientist to Lead Tamil Nadu School Curriculum Panel

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed former ISRO scientist Dr Mylswamy Annadurai to head a 17-member curriculum design committee. The panel will revamp the State Board syllabus under the State Education Policy, focusing on modern teaching methods, future-ready skills and curriculum reforms.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Dr Mylswamy Annadurai
Dr Mylswamy Annadurai lead Tamil Nadu School Curriculum Panel

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed former ISRO scientist Dr Mylswamy Annadurai as the chairman of a 17-member curriculum design committee that will revamp the State Board school syllabus in line with the State Education Policy introduced in August 2025.

The appointment was announced through a government order issued on June 29. Popularly known as the "Moon Man of India," Dr Annadurai led the Chandrayaan-1 mission as Project Director and also played key roles in Chandrayaan-2 and the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). His appointment is expected to bring scientific expertise and a future-focused approach to school education.

Committee Composition

The committee brings together experts from diverse fields, including science, physics, history, Tamil studies, arts and education. Among its members are Madras University physicist and Registrar Dr Rita John, IISER scientist Dr T. V. Venkateswaran, and historian Dr K. Rajan.

The Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will serve as the Member-Secretary. At the same time, the Directors of School Education, Elementary Education, Government Examinations, and Private Schools will be ex officio members.

The School Education Department has also inducted Right to Education activist Anantajit Makia into the panel, increasing its strength from 16 to 17 members.

Officials clarified that Makia's role will be limited to providing suggestions, while the responsibility for curriculum development will remain with Dr Annadurai and the subject experts.

Mandate and Objectives

The curriculum design committee has been entrusted with preparing a modern syllabus that reflects the goals of the State Education Policy. It will recommend changes to curriculum content, teaching methods and evaluation systems, while also identifying learning gaps and gathering feedback from teachers, students, parents and education experts.

The committee builds on the groundwork laid in November 2025, when the Tamil Nadu government constituted both the Curriculum Design Committee and a High-Level Committee to redesign the State Board syllabus.

With Dr Annadurai at the helm, the government aims to equip students with future-ready skills, including artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, while strengthening the overall quality of school education in the state.

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Tamil Nadu schools and educationTamil Nadu Latest News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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