The confirmed news comes amid an ongoing bird flu outbreak in Cuddalore district, where several Poultry farms have been affected.

Concerns over the spread of bird influenza increased in Tamil Nadu after one of the dead Indian Pond Herons found in Coimbatore city tested positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu.

Several pond herons were found dead near a stream in the Siddhapudur area within Coimbatore Corporation limits, one of which tested positive for H5N1 bird flu.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department sources, the bird was found dead on November 18 in the Sidhhapudar area within the Coimbatore Corporation limits.

Following the incident, the forest department collected the carcass and sent samples to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing.

The test results were received on November 28, and this is the only positive case reported so far, involving a wild bird rather than domestic poultry.

As this incident doesn't seem new, H5N1 was first confirmed in Cuddalore on November 13 and has affected multiple commercial poultry farms across villages like Kattiyankuppam, Nochikkadu, and Thyagavalli.

Over one lakh birds have died or been culled in Cuddalore, with a fresh culling of 25,000 chickens recently starting in Nochikkadu.

As a precautionary measure, the department also searched to confirm whether there were any other impacts on birds within its radius. But it confirmed that there are no poultry farms and no poultry deaths recorded within the surrounding one-kilometre radius.

Officials also confirmed that this is the only positive case reported so far and that it involves a wild bird, not domestic poultry.

Because the case involved only the wild bird, the standard stamping-out procedure used for domestic poultry outbreaks does not apply.

Even for the precautionary process, poultry farms in the region have also been alerted. Special monitoring has been ensured on farms near the Kerala border, as the state shares a long interstate boundary.

S Chitra, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Coimbatore District, said that twelve check posts along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, particularly near Coimbatore, are monitoring the movement of birds and poultry-related materials.

Amid the H5N1 virus confirmation, authorities have urged the public not to panic but to remain vigilant. They are advised not to touch or handle dead or sick wild birds and to immediately inform the nearest veterinary institution or Forest Department officials if they notice unusual bird deaths.

Advice and suggestions

Poultry farmers have also been advised to maintain proper hygiene, follow biosecurity protocols, and report any sudden or unexplained deaths among their birds.

Surveillance has intensified in Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu and officials are continuing to monitor the situation to prevent further spread of the infection.