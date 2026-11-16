The Tamil Nadu Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has launched emergency containment operations, including culling poultry birds, disinfecting farms, and restricting bird movement.

The outbreak has raised concerns among poultry farmers, with 35,647 bird deaths reported as of November 13, 2026.

A major bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district after thousands of poultry birds died from highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1).

Although the outbreak has caused losses to more poultry farms, health officials have urged the public not to panic, as no human infections have been reported in the latest state-level update.

The confirmation of H5N1 virus in Cuddalore has also increased surveillance across Tamil Nadu, including districts with significant poultry farming activity.

What is H5N1?

H5N1, also known as bird flu or avian influenza, is a viral infection that affects birds such as chickens, ducks, turkeys, and wild birds.

Some wild aquatic birds can carry avian influenza viruses without showing obvious signs of illness, making them important in the natural circulation of these viruses.

Although H5N1 primarily affects birds, it can occasionally infect humans and certain other mammals.

Human infections are generally associated with close, and with the contact of the infected birds or environments that have been contaminated by the virus.

One important thing about H5N1 is that it can spread rapidly among poultry and cause large numbers of bird deaths in a short period.

This is why authorities take confirmed outbreaks seriously and quickly introduce preventive measures.

How Did The Bird Flu Outbreak Begin in Tamil Nadu?

The first reports of this outbreak came on October 30, 2026, when officials received information about the sudden deaths of poultry birds at a farm in Thamanampatti village, under Thiyagavalli panchayat in Kurinjipadi taluk of Cuddalore district.

Veterinary teams visited the affected farms, examined the situation, and collected samples for laboratory testing.

These samples were initially sent to the Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (PDDL) in Namakkal.

As more bird deaths were reported at nearby poultry farms, authorities expanded their investigations and sent additional samples to laboratories in Erode and Madhavaram in Chennai for testing.

The poultry remains sample was sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on November 5, 2026.

The laboratory confirmed the H5N1 virus on November 13, 2026, in samples sent from the poultry farm in Kattiyankuppam village under Krishnapuram panchayat in Kurinjipadi taluk.

The confirmation led to an immediate escalation of containment measures across the affected poultry zone.

Food Safety and Kitchen Hygiene

The H5N1 virus is destroyed when the food is cooked above the normal cooking temperatures of 70°C to 74°C.

Cook Meat And Eggs Thoroughly

Cook the chicken until all the juices run clear and no pink flesh remains.

Eggs are cooked well until both the whites and the yolks are cooked, and raw or half-boiled eggs should be avoided during outbreak periods.

Buy From Licensed Sources

Buy eggs and poultry from licensed retail shops, not from unverified or restricted zones.

Prevent Cross-Contamination

Using separate knives and chopping boards for raw poultry and vegetables, and washing them thoroughly, will prevent the virus from growing.

Avoid Splashing Raw Meat

While washing raw poultry under running tap water, water droplets can splash and contaminate surrounding kitchen sinks and counters.

Symptoms and When to Seek Medical Care

State Health Officials have urged everyone to monitor their health closely and, if anyone has had recent contact with birds or poultry markets, to seek proper medical care at the nearest government health facility.

Respiratory Symptoms

Constitutional symptoms include cough, sore throat, runny nose, or difficulty breathing.

Systemic Symptoms

High fever, severe headache, body aches, or unusual fatigue.

Other Signs

Eye redness, nausea or diarrhoea

The bird flu has been confirmed in Cuddalore; it is a major concern for the Tamil Nadu Poultry sector, and 35,647 bird deaths have been reported in the affected zone so far.

As of November 16, 2026, no human infections have been reported, and the outbreak is in Cuddalore.

People in Tamil Nadu are asked to remain cautious and maintain hygiene while eating.