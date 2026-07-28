The judgment not only affects the 31 families who had already received appointment orders but also establishes an important constitutional principle.

The order has become one of the significant legal setbacks for Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, with the court holding that public employment cannot be used as a form of compensation, regardless of the tragedy involved.

The judgement has reignited the debate over compassion and constitutional governance; the Madras High Court struck down all the Tamil Nadu government's decisions to provide government jobs to the families of those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede.

Government jobs belong to the public and must be distributed through a fair, transparent, and merit-based recruitment process.

Background of the Case

The Karur stampede case stems from a catastrophic crowd crush on September 27, 2025, that left 41 people dead and over 100 injured during a massive political campaign rally.

The rally was organised in Velusamypuram, Karur, by actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

While organisers expected 15,000 attendees, a massive wave of supporters, including 5,000 who followed Vijay from a prior campaign stop, overwhelmed the venue.

Eager to see Vijay's convoy arrive, crowds scaled nearby trees, structures, and compound walls.

Several of these temporary vantage points collapsed, triggering a sudden panic and massive crowd surge that crushed victims underfoot.

Following the elections, Vijay's TVK party came into power, and Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In July 2026, marking his first emotional return to Karur since the tragedy, CM Vijay announced a welfare package.

He bypassed typical employment backlogs to issue provisional public sector job orders to 32 family members of the deceased.

Activists and political opponents immediately filed PILs in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

They argued that handing out secure government jobs to rally victims was illegal, compromised merit-based testing (like the TNPSC), and could potentially influence witnesses in the ongoing CBI trial.

The Key Ruling Details

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court completely quashed the government jobs because public employment cannot be treated as a form of charity or emotional compensation.

The court ruled that handing out government jobs directly violates the fundamental Right to Equality and Equality of Opportunity in Public Employment.

Public sector positions must be filled through open, competitive selection processes (like the TNPSC) so all eligible citizens have an equal chance to apply.

Government jobs on compassionate grounds are legally reserved for families of government servants who die while in service.

The judges said, "It can never be stated that an army personnel who dies on the warfront for the cause of the nation, could be equated to the members of the families who died in the Karur stampede. We are not stating that the family members of the persons who died in the Karur stampede require less consideration. We have our full sympathy for them. But we also have to take note that fallen war heroes stand on a separate footing and respect should be shown by everybody for their sacrifice."

The court pointed out that hundreds of families of deceased government workers are already on a strict waiting list. The state cannot place political rally victims ahead of them.

The bench warned that treating public employment as an "ex gratia" relief package would set a dangerous precedent.

It would open the "floodgates" for similar demands from victims of every future accident, protest, or tragedy across the country.

As the stampede is under an active CBI criminal investigation involving TVK party functionaries, the court noted that giving government jobs to the victims' families could inadvertently influence or compromise witnesses in the trial.

The High Court made it clear that while it sympathises with the victims, rehabilitation must happen through other channels.

It directed the state to look into providing skill-development training or facilitating employment in the private sector rather than using permanent state government posts.

The ruling is likely to influence future government policies across India whenever employment is proposed as part of compensation packages following public disasters.

It also reinforces a long-standing constitutional principle: compassion may guide welfare policy, but it cannot replace the constitutional framework governing appointments to public office.