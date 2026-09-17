The main Kumbabishekam rituals began in the morning after the final phase of yaga puja. A ceremonial procession carried sacred water-filled kalasams from the yagasala to the temple amid hymn chanting and traditional percussion music.

Thousands of devotees gathered across the city to witness the important religious ceremony, last held in April 2009.

Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai held its grand Maha Kumbabishekam on Thursday, September 17, marking the temple's first consecration in 17 years.

The consecration of the temple's 12 main gopurams and the golden vimanas of Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar took place around 7.40 am.

The ceremony continued with the consecration of the Meenakshi Amman sanctum at 7.55 am, followed by the Sundareswarar sanctum at 8.10 am. The three muhurtham timings formed the key moments of the Maha Kumbabishekam.

Ministers S. Ramesh and C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar participated in the Maha Kumbabishekam at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan, senior IAS and IPS officials and other dignitaries were also present during the grand consecration ceremony.

Elaborate arrangements for devotees

With a large number of devotees expected to attend, extensive security and crowd-management measures were put in place around the temple.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers, while colour-coded passes were used to regulate access and direct devotees towards designated viewing areas.

Devotees were permitted to enter through the western and southern towers, while the eastern tower was designated as an exit route. The arrangements aimed to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth movement of devotees around the temple complex.

The district administration also made arrangements, including special buses, parking facilities, medical camps, and other essential services.

More than 7 lakh devotees were expected to visit Madurai for the event, with 1,000 special buses arranged and thousands of police personnel deployed for security.

Special arrangements inside the temple

Priests conducted elaborate pujas for the kalasams placed on the temple's gopurams and vimanas. The sacred water sanctified through the yagasala rituals was carried in kalasams and poured over the temple towers as part of the consecration ceremony.

The Maha Kumbabishekam follows extensive restoration and renovation work at the historic temple complex. The long gap since the previous consecration was also linked to restoration work after the 2018 fire, which damaged portions of the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam.

The religious celebrations will continue with special rituals, including the Maha Abhishekam of the presiding deities later in the day. A Panchamurthi procession through the Masi streets is also scheduled in the evening.

Food arrangements for devotees

Food was also prepared on a large scale for devotees attending the ceremony. Arrangements were made to serve food to around 50,000 people from morning through afternoon, ensuring devotees had access to meals and refreshments.

The district administration also arranged medical facilities and other public amenities around the temple to deal with the expected crowds.

QR-code-based information points were installed at various locations to help visitors locate facilities such as medical camps, drinking water points, toilets, parking areas and bus stops.

Loading post from https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2100237818815807658…

CM Vijay's message

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay described the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple as a symbol of the Tamil people's spiritual, artistic, cultural, architectural, and sculptural heritage.

He called for preserving the state's ancient temples and their historical significance so their spiritual and cultural legacy can be carried forward to future generations.

The 2026 Maha Kumbabishekam marks a significant milestone for the Madurai temple, bringing together its religious traditions, architectural heritage and thousands of devotees after a 17-year gap.