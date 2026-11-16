The incident took place during the intervening night of November 11 and 12 at the Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road. The theft came to light on the morning of November 12, when employees arrived for work and discovered damaged display racks and missing jewellery.

The investigation has also revealed details about the alleged planning behind the robbery, the involvement of his girlfriend and father, and the possible financial motive behind the crime.

The sensational jewellery robbery at a Tanishq showroom in Madurai has taken a major turn, with police arresting the prime accused, S Nishanth, in Dharmapuri after five days on the run.

How did the Tanishq showroom robbery happen?

According to the investigation, Nishanth allegedly planned the robbery after visiting the showroom multiple times to study its layout and security arrangements.

He reportedly posed as an ordinary customer during his visits, changing his appearance to avoid suspicion. A showroom employee later alerted investigators about a suspicious customer who had visited the premises on two occasions.

Police examined CCTV recordings and compared the footage with visuals captured during the robbery. A distinctive tattoo on the suspect's hand helped investigators identify Nishanth.

On the night of the robbery, he allegedly climbed the building using exterior scaffolding and entered the showroom through an unfinished lift shaft. He then collected approximately 10 kg of gold jewellery and 1 kg of diamond jewellery before escaping.

Why did Nishanth allegedly rob the jewellery showroom?

Financial difficulties are emerging as a possible motive behind the robbery.

According to reports based on the police investigation, Nishanth allegedly planned the heist to arrange money for his girlfriend, Meenakshi, who was reportedly facing financial commitments while constructing a new house.

Investigators suspect that the couple discussed the robbery as a way to obtain a substantial amount of money. Meenakshi allegedly helped plan the operation and knew where some of the stolen jewellery had been concealed.

Police are also examining the extent of her involvement and the financial circumstances surrounding the alleged plan. The exact motive and sequence of events are expected to become clearer following Nishanth's interrogation.

Girlfriend and father arrested, stolen jewellery recovered

Before Nishanth's arrest, police had taken his father, Suresh, and his girlfriend, Meenakshi, into custody.

Investigators allege that Suresh received the stolen jewellery after the burglary and temporarily stored the loot at his house in Palanganatham. He is also accused of helping his son dispose of the clothes worn during the robbery and destroy other evidence.

Meenakshi allegedly helped plan the robbery and provided information about the location of the concealed jewellery.

Following their questioning, police searched areas near Madakulam Kanmoi and recovered approximately 5 kg of the stolen gold jewellery that had reportedly been buried there.

Around 6 kg of gold and diamond jewellery is still believed to be missing.

Both Suresh and Meenakshi were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody until November 29.

How did police track down Nishanth?

The investigation gained momentum after a showroom employee provided information about a suspicious customer who had visited the premises before the robbery.

Police cross-checked CCTV recordings from the showroom and surrounding locations. A distinctive tattoo helped link the person seen during the earlier visits to the individual captured in the robbery footage.

Investigators also used mobile tower information and other technical evidence to track Nishanth's movements.

After the arrests of his father and girlfriend, special police teams intensified their search for the prime accused, who had remained absconding for five days.

Nishanth arrested in Dharmapuri

In the latest development, Madurai police arrested Nishanth in Dharmapuri district on November 16.

He was reportedly hiding near Sethampatti when a special police team located him. After five days of searching, officers finally apprehended him and began arrangements to bring him to Madurai for further interrogation.

His arrest is expected to help investigators establish the complete sequence of the robbery, identify whether anyone else was involved and trace the remaining stolen jewellery.

The case has attracted considerable attention because of the elaborate planning allegedly involved in the heist, the recovery of a portion of the stolen ornaments and the involvement of people close to the prime accused.