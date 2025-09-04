New Delivery Platform in Karur to Compete Swiggy and Zomato

A new delivery platform is entering the market to challenge food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato. These existing platforms are facing complaints from restaurant owners who allege they charge excessive commissions. Despite repeated requests from restaurant associations, no action has been taken by either company.

Recently, restaurant owners in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu announced they would be boycotting Swiggy and Zomato services. Instead, they began contracting with a new food delivery platform called ZAAROZ.

Similarly, ZAAROZ has now launched its service in Karur as well. The main highlight of this new platform is that it offers the same prices to customers as the restaurants do. Instead of charging a commission like Swiggy and Zomato, ZAAROZ collects a fixed monthly subscription fee of ₹3,000 from restaurant owners.

This new model has prompted many restaurant owners to cancel their services with Swiggy and Zomato and switch to ZAAROZ. The platform's main goal is to introduce its services across all districts in Tamil Nadu. We will have to wait and see if this happens soon.