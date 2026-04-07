What followed was a night of horrific violence. The father and son duo were subjected to repeated and brutal assaults inside the Sathankulam police station. Despite their deteriorating condition, they were remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail the next day.

The tragic incident dates back to June 19, 2020, when P. Jeyaraj (59) and his son J. Beniks (31), small traders from Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, were detained by local police. Their alleged offence was keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a landmark and emotionally charged verdict, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai on April 6, 2026, sentenced nine police personnel to death for their role in the brutal custodial deaths of a father and son duo in Sathankulam. This case had shaken Tamil Nadu and the nation in 2020.

Beniks succumbed to his injuries on June 22, 2020, at the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. His father, Jeyaraj, died a day later on June 23. Their deaths triggered widespread protests and outrage across Tamil Nadu, raising serious concerns about custodial violence and police accountability.

Court's Strong Observations

Delivering the verdict, Judge G. Muthukumaran termed the case as one of the "rarest of rare," justifying the imposition of the death penalty. He stated that a lesser punishment like life imprisonment would send a dangerous message and fail to deter future instances of custodial brutality.

"Where there is power, there must be responsibility. This incident is a direct attack on human rights," the judge observed.

The court found that all nine convicted policemen were equally involved in the assault, which was described as deliberate, vengeful, and intended to instil fear among the public.

Convicted Officers

The death sentence was awarded to:

Inspector S.S. Sridhar

Sub-Inspectors K. Balakrishnan and P. Raghu Ganesh

Head Constables S. Murugan and A. Samadurai

Constables M. Muthuraja, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis, and S. Valimuthu

The court also imposed a collective fine exceeding ₹1 crore on the convicts.

A tenth suspect, Special Sub-Inspector Paldurai, who was also arrested in connection with the case, died of COVID-19 in August 2020.

Investigation and Attempted Cover-Up

The court highlighted the accused officers' attempts to destroy evidence and manipulate the case. A false case was allegedly filed to cover up the crime, and there were efforts to intimidate officials during the investigation.

During the probe, police personnel reportedly recorded videos to threaten the judicial team, resisted handing over their lathis (batons), and even attempted to evade inquiry procedures.

The judge noted that the truth might have been buried if not for the intervention of the Madras High Court. Justice P.N. Prakash ordered a CBI investigation to ensure an impartial probe.

A Case That Shook the System

The court underscored that the victims were unarmed and repeatedly assaulted throughout the night. Jeyaraj was targeted following an altercation with police, while Beniks was tortured for questioning his father's illegal detention.

Calling custodial deaths a "social evil," the judge remarked that such incidents are not isolated and referenced similar cases, including the killing of George Floyd in the United States and a recent custodial death in Sivaganga district.

"Those entrusted with protecting the public misused their power. It is a case of the fence eating the crops," the court noted.

Both the State and Central governments had earlier emphasized that custodial deaths cannot be tolerated and that maximum punishment should be awarded in such cases.

With this verdict, the court has sent a strong message on accountability and the rule of law, marking a significant moment in India's fight against custodial violence.

The nine policemen were found guilty on March 23, 2026, and the sentence was pronounced on April 6, bringing a long and painful legal battle closer to closure for the victims' family and society at large.