Starbucks has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up its first India-based Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday announced another milestone for the state. The US-based coffee giant Starbucks has selected Chennai as the location for its upcoming Starbucks Technology hub in India.

Starbucks plans to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, creating around 800 technology jobs, and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government.

The MoU was signed in the presence of C Joseph Vijay between Starbucks Coffee and Guidance, the state government's nodal agency under the Industries Department at the Secretariat on Monday.

The Global Capability Centre (GCC) is expected to create 800 high-value jobs in its first phase, further strengthening Chennai's position as a destination for global companies seeking to build technology, talent and business capabilities for the world.

Following the signing, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay said the state government was delighted that Starbucks had chosen Chennai for its Global Capability Centre. He said that choosing Chennai shows recognition of the capabilities of the state's youth.

The Chief Minister also added that it will position Tamil Nadu as an attractive destination for other high-quality companies and that the initiatives would create several new employment opportunities for skilled youth in the state.

Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, S Vijayakumar, Guidance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Deepak Jacob, and other senior officials participated in the event.

During the discussion, when further engagement was needed, Industries and Investment Minister S. Keerthana led the discussions with the Starbucks global team, making a direct case for Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

After the signing, Keerthana shared the news on her official social media page to mark the occasion. She wrote that with a nod to Tamil Nadu's deep-rooted coffee culture, "We just brewed something strong. Tamil Nadu x Starbucks, a partnership blended to perfection." She also noted that Tamil Nadu's story is going global, from rich filter kaapi to Starbucks.

"We are delighted to welcome Starbucks to Tamil Nadu. A global brand of Starbucks' stature choosing Chennai to establish its Global Capability Centre is a strong endorsement of our talent, our capabilities and the business environment we are building in Tamil Nadu," Keerthana said.

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Starbucks' CTO announcement on GCC in Chennai

Anand Varadarajan, the Executive President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Starbucks, shared this announcement and said that Starbucks claims it chose Chennai for its technology hub for several reasons, including access to a deep pool of technology talent, a reputation for strong talent retention, the ability to support its long-term business needs, and alignment with how its teams work across Seattle, Nashville, London and Hong Kong.

He also shared that the plan is still in its early stages. Over the coming months, they will begin planning for local hiring and office readiness, and recruiting will begin in Q1, with additional details to come as plans are finalised.

The announcement of Starbucks joining Tamil Nadu signals the state's strengthening position as a destination where global companies can access skilled talent, build high-value capabilities, and serve markets worldwide.