To address the issue more effectively, the Tamil Nadu government, led by C. Joseph Vijay, has introduced a new initiative: a strict, zero-tolerance approach that makes it easier for citizens to report government officials who demand bribes.

From obtaining certifications and registrations to approvals and public welfare benefits, people have encountered illegal demands for money before their work is processed.

Corruption and bribery have long been among the biggest challenges faced by ordinary citizens when accessing government services.

Following the administration's assumption of office, the government has launched direct public participation schemes, active reporting hotlines, and citizen empowerment directives to dismantle institutional corruption across public offices systematically.

A New Way To Report Bribe Demands

WhatsApp Hotline

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a dedicated WhatsApp complaint number, 9498180936, through which people can text or send multimedia evidence of government officers soliciting bribes.

The initiative was introduced in July 2026 as part of the state's efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and public trust in government services.

24/7 Toll-Free Helpline

A completely free, staffed, round-the-clock telephone line was given to citizens to file complaints when someone asks for a bribe.

The call directly connects to the DVAC headquarters, bypassing local police stations where a corrupt official might have influence.

When calling this number, the caller should be prepared to provide the specific government office where the bribe was demanded, as well as the name and designation of the person requesting the money.

Standard DVAC Channels

Complaints are still registered via email to dvac@nic.in or by calling the landline desk at 044-22321090.

The identity of the person who is reporting through these channels is kept strictly confidential, protecting them from online harassment or retaliation.

The ₹1 Lakh Cash Reward Scheme

In addition to these facilities, the government has announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for citizens who provide valid video evidence of government officers demanding bribes.

This reward is intended to encourage people to come forward with credible evidence to help authorities take legal action against corrupt officials.

What Happens After A Complaint Is Filed?

When a citizen reports a bribery demand through these designated facilities, the complaint will be examined by the vigilante authorities.

If the complaint contains sufficient information, such as photographs, videos, audio recordings, or other relevant details, then the authorities can verify the allegation and initiate an investigation.

If the investigation confirms that the government employee has demanded a bribe, then legal action will be taken against that employee under the applicable anti-corruption law.

Depending on the evidence, this could include:

Departmental disciplinary proceedings

Suspension

Criminal investigation

Prosecution

Other penalties prescribed by law

A Major Support For The People

For ordinary citizens, these initiatives represent more than just a complaint mechanism; they offer reassurance that their voices can be heard.

Instead of feeling helpless when faced with illegal demands, people now have a simple digital channel to report corruption.

If complaints are investigated promptly and fairly, the system can help ensure that government services are delivered in accordance with rules rather than through illegal payments.