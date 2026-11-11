Tamil Nadu Library Scam: AI Book Purchases Under DVAC Scanner

Agilvilakku Publications has come under particular scrutiny, with allegations that its books containing AI-generated content, questionable author details and factual errors were supplied to government libraries.

The controversy has raised questions about the selection process, publishers involved and possible financial irregularities in purchases made during the previous DMK government.

A suspected large-scale book procurement scam has come under scrutiny in Tamil Nadu, following allegations that government libraries purchased thousands of AI-generated books at inflated prices using public funds.

In Tenkasi alone, around 2,200 books from the publisher were reportedly identified, with several titles priced at more than Rs 1,000.

The issue has now prompted a detailed investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), while the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has also issued directions regarding the alleged irregularities.

Tamil Nadu Library Scam: How Did the Allegations Emerge?

The controversy gained attention following complaints about book purchases made for government libraries, particularly the newly inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.

Education Minister Rajmohan reportedly raised concerns about the procurement process, accusing the previous DMK government of large-scale irregularities in purchasing books for the library.

He alleged that thousands of substandard books containing AI-generated material, fabricated author information, and factual inaccuracies were purchased at unusually high prices.

According to the allegations, nearly 1,800 books published by Agilvilakku Publications were stocked at Periyar Arivulagam. Some books containing around 300 pages were reportedly priced at more than Rs 1,400.

Questions were also raised about the authenticity of the International Standard Book Numbers (ISBNs) printed on the publications.

The allegations have expanded beyond Coimbatore, with reports pointing to similar purchases at government libraries across Tamil Nadu.

DVAC Investigation at Anna Centenary Library and Periyar Arivulagam

Following the complaints, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption launched a detailed investigation into the suspected irregularities in government library book procurement.

DVAC officials inspected procurement-related records at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai, and Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.

The investigation will examine how books were selected, whether their prices were reasonable, how payments were processed and which publishers supplied the titles.

Officials are also expected to identify those responsible for approving the purchases and determine whether public money was diverted or misused.

According to officials, responsibility will be fixed on the government personnel involved after the inquiry. A formal case is also expected to be registered after obtaining the required approval from the state government.

Madras High Court Issues Directions in Library Book Scam

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has also intervened, directing the DVAC to register an FIR and investigate the alleged financial irregularities.

The directions reportedly include freezing the bank accounts of publisher Mohan and others, as well as taking steps to remove the questioned books from government libraries.

The investigation is expected to cover multiple locations, including the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.

The court's intervention has added further scrutiny to the procurement process and the financial transactions involving the publishers.

How Were the Books Selected and Purchased?

The procurement process itself is now a major focus of the investigation.

According to the allegations, a government order dated November 5, 2025, led to the formation of a committee to recommend books for government libraries, including Periyar Arivulagam.

The committee reportedly consisted of 112 members who recommended titles for purchase.

The final selection was made during a meeting held at the Anna Centenary Library on January 9, following which a purchase order covering 60,266 books was issued on February 2.

Investigators will examine whether the recommended titles underwent proper scrutiny before approval and whether the prices quoted by publishers reflected the actual quality and value of the books.

The role of committee members, publishing houses, and officials involved in approving the purchases will also be examined.

Rs 27 Lakh Payment Reported in Tenkasi

The alleged irregularities have also attracted attention in Tenkasi district.

According to reports, around 2,200 books linked to Agilvilakku Publications were supplied to libraries in the district.

Several of these books were reportedly priced above Rs 1,000, raising concerns about the amount spent on the purchases.

Officials have reportedly identified payments amounting to approximately Rs 27 lakh in connection with the procurement.

The allegations suggest that government funds intended to improve library resources and provide quality reading material to students and the public may have been spent on questionable publications.

Meanwhile, procurement plans for a new library in Tiruchirappalli were reportedly cancelled amid the controversy, with authorities seeking greater transparency in selecting and purchasing books.

Investigation to Examine Possible Financial Irregularities

The DVAC investigation is expected to establish the extent of the alleged financial irregularities and determine whether government procurement procedures were violated.

Apart from checking the quality and authenticity of the books, investigators will examine publisher details, ISBN records, pricing, payment transactions and the officials who approved the purchases.

The controversy has also raised broader concerns about the use of public funds for government libraries, which are intended to provide reliable educational and reading resources.

The investigation is ongoing, and the findings will determine the extent of the alleged scam and the responsibility of those involved.