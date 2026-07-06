Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu plans 2,000 AC electric buses; tenders to be floated soon

The Tamil Nadu government is set to procure 2,000 air-conditioned electric buses to expand its public transport network. The buses, expected to offer a range of up to 300 km on a single charge, aim to provide affordable, comfortable and eco-friendly travel for passengers across the state.

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Maheswari
·2 min read
TN procure AC electric buses
Tamil Nadu procure 2000 AC electric buses

The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to procure 2,000 air-conditioned electric buses as part of its efforts to strengthen and modernise the state's public transport system. Officials are expected to float tenders shortly, with the procurement process targeted for completion within the next three months.

The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to improve public transportation while increasing the efficiency and revenue of the state's transport sector through the phased introduction of new services.

Chief Minister's Vision for Affordable AC Travel

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay recently stressed that air-conditioned bus travel should not remain a premium service and that even ordinary commuters should have access to affordable and comfortable transportation.

Following this vision, transport officials have accelerated plans to introduce a large fleet of AC electric buses across Tamil Nadu.

Key Features of the New Electric Buses

According to officials, the new buses will feature modern passenger-friendly amenities designed to enhance travel comfort and operational efficiency.

Each electric bus is expected to travel up to 300 kilometres on a single full charge, making them suitable for both city routes and intercity services.

Environmental and Operational Benefits

Besides improving passenger convenience, the move is expected to support Tamil Nadu's transition towards cleaner, more sustainable public transportation by reducing reliance on conventional diesel buses.

The introduction of electric AC buses is also expected to contribute to lower emissions, quieter operations and a more comfortable commuting experience, aligning with the state's long-term environmental and mobility goals.

Rollout and Deployment Plans

Once the tender process is completed, deliveries are expected to begin in phases over the coming months, allowing transport corporations to gradually deploy the buses across major urban centres and key intercity routes.

With the planned addition of 2,000 AC electric buses, Tamil Nadu is set to take a major step toward building a cleaner, more comfortable and technologically advanced public transport network while making premium bus travel accessible to a wider section of commuters.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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