Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay recently stressed that air-conditioned bus travel should not remain a premium service and that even ordinary commuters should have access to affordable and comfortable transportation.

The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to improve public transportation while increasing the efficiency and revenue of the state's transport sector through the phased introduction of new services.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to procure 2,000 air-conditioned electric buses as part of its efforts to strengthen and modernise the state's public transport system. Officials are expected to float tenders shortly, with the procurement process targeted for completion within the next three months.

Following this vision, transport officials have accelerated plans to introduce a large fleet of AC electric buses across Tamil Nadu.

Key Features of the New Electric Buses

According to officials, the new buses will feature modern passenger-friendly amenities designed to enhance travel comfort and operational efficiency.

Each electric bus is expected to travel up to 300 kilometres on a single full charge, making them suitable for both city routes and intercity services.

Environmental and Operational Benefits

Besides improving passenger convenience, the move is expected to support Tamil Nadu's transition towards cleaner, more sustainable public transportation by reducing reliance on conventional diesel buses.

The introduction of electric AC buses is also expected to contribute to lower emissions, quieter operations and a more comfortable commuting experience, aligning with the state's long-term environmental and mobility goals.

Rollout and Deployment Plans

Once the tender process is completed, deliveries are expected to begin in phases over the coming months, allowing transport corporations to gradually deploy the buses across major urban centres and key intercity routes.

With the planned addition of 2,000 AC electric buses, Tamil Nadu is set to take a major step toward building a cleaner, more comfortable and technologically advanced public transport network while making premium bus travel accessible to a wider section of commuters.