A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi on Friday, November 27, 2026, directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon pillar on November 28 using the flame from Uchipillaiyar temple.

The Court also ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain security across the hill, following the failure to implement its earlier direction on November 24.

The Supreme Court has directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 28, appointing two former Madras High Court judges as receivers to oversee the temple's administration and ensure the order is implemented.

The Court permitted every devotee to light it at the disputed site, at least 50 metres from the nearby dargah on all sides.

The judges appointed the former High Court judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthipan as receivers to administer the temple. They have the duty to ensure the lamp is lit, using the flame at Uchipillaiyar.

While the Supreme Court allowed lighting the lamp once on this Karthigai Deepam Day (November 24) at the stone pillar at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill, the lamp was lit as usual at the Deepam Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple that day.

SC questions the Collector

The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the Collector's preliminary report and his explanation for the failure to implement its November 20 order.

The Court strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the pillar on November 24, as said in its earlier order.

The Madurai Collector told the Supreme Court that he did not say he would light a lamp on the pillar at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill, but only that he would follow the Supreme Court's order.

The lawyer appearing for the Collector at the time said that lighting the lamp was not the Collector's job. The senior lawyer appearing for the temple executive officer explained that the temple executive officer cannot interfere in the decision taken by the board of trustees.

Ban on any interruption on this issue

The orders of the Court can't be diluted by whoever they are. If anybody is attempting to create constitutional chaos, we will set it right," Justice Aravind Kumar said.

"An order of this Court is not an invitation to negotiation until the Court itself modifies it. Therefore, when the order is flouted, we can't sit in silos," the Court said.

The Court said the temple trustees' decision to light the lamp at the Uchi Pillayar temple was a "serious infraction".

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday accused the Tamil Nadu police of stopping its officials from reaching the ceremonial lamp at the Supreme Court, saying the non-compliance with its order amounted to aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance.

The ASI said officials who arrived at the dargah area around 3:15 pm were stopped from proceeding further by senior police officers on duty there.

The ASI alleged that permission was denied to inspect the Deepathoon despite the Madras High Court order. They termed this action by the Tamil Nadu government in the Thiruparankundram case as an act of administrative overreach.

The SC has also handed over security of the entire hill to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), citing the Tamil Nadu Police's failure to implement its orders.

The Court also directed the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure security in the area and protect the nearby dargah and its devotees.

The latest order is expected to renew attention to the long-running dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp at the hilltop.