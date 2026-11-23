On November 20, 2026, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon, a stone pillar located on Thiruparankundram hill.

The development comes just a day before the scheduled November 24 ceremony, which the apex court permitted as a one-time arrangement.

The dispute over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai has intensified after the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its recent order.

The court allowed the ritual on November 24, but clarified that the permission was strictly a one-time interim arrangement. It also stayed relevant findings in the Madras High Court's January 6, 2026, judgment concerning the pillar and the land on which it stands.

Under the Supreme Court's directions, only a team authorised by the temple administration and necessary government officials will be allowed to access the location.

Members of the general public, processions, demonstrations, public gatherings and slogan-raising activities are prohibited at the site.

The Madurai District Collector has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate arrangements with the temple administration, police, and the Archaeological Survey of India. The authorised team must leave the location immediately after completing the ceremony.

The court also made it clear that the temporary permission does not establish any customary, religious or ownership rights over the Deepathoon and cannot be cited as a precedent for future years.

Tamil Nadu Government Files Review Petition

Following the Supreme Court's order, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department filed a review petition on November 21, seeking reconsideration of the one-time permission.

In its latest move, the state has also sought an interim stay on the November 20 directions, arguing that conducting the ceremony before the main dispute is decided could create irreversible consequences.

The government contends that once the lamp is lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, a subsequent court order cannot undo the event. It has argued that the permission effectively grants the petitioners the relief they sought for this year's festival before the larger legal questions have been settled.

The review petition further maintains that the existing arrangement should remain undisturbed until the competing claims are examined. As of November 23, the state government's review plea has brought fresh attention to the legal dispute ahead of the festival.

What Is the Deepathoon Dispute About?

The Deepathoon is a stone pillar situated on Thiruparankundram hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

The dispute centres on the location where the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp should be lit. Hindu petitioners and groups have demanded that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon, claiming that the site has religious significance.

However, the Tamil Nadu government and temple administration maintain that the established practice for more than 150 years has been to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple.

They have questioned whether a recognised religious custom exists at the disputed pillar and raised concerns about maintaining law and order.

The proximity of the Deepathoon to the dargah has added another dimension to the dispute, making security and peaceful access important considerations in the court proceedings.

How Did the Legal Dispute Begin?

The matter gained momentum in December 2025, when a single judge of the Madras High Court directed that the Karthigai Deepam should also be lit at the Deepathoon.

On January 6, 2026, a division bench of the Madras High Court upheld the direction. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the decision before the Supreme Court, arguing that there was no established tradition of lighting the lamp at the stone pillar.

The state also maintained that changing the long-followed practice could lead to law-and-order problems. The Supreme Court's November 20 interim order has now allowed the ritual for this year's festival while keeping the broader legal questions open.

Main Case Scheduled for January 2027

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the main dispute in January 2027. The central questions include whether an established religious custom exists at the Deepathoon, the pillar's legal status, and the rights of the temple administration and other parties.

For now, the November 24 ceremony remains subject to the Supreme Court's restricted-access directions, while the Tamil Nadu government's latest review petition seeks to prevent the one-time arrangement from being implemented before the larger dispute is decided.