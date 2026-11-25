At around 6 pm on Tuesday, temple authorities performed the Maha Deepam ritual at the traditional Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple on the lower slopes of Thiruparankundram hill. The authorities cited established Saiva Agama traditions for conducting the ceremony at the customary location.

The development comes despite an interim order issued by the Supreme Court on November 20, permitting a one-time lamp-lighting ceremony at the Deepathoon under strict security arrangements.

The Thiruparankundram Deepathoon controversy has intensified after the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional Deepa Mandapam instead of the disputed hilltop pillar on November 24.

However, the lamp was not lit at the disputed Deepathoon pillar at the hilltop. The Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple's board of trustees reportedly declined to authorise the ceremony at that location, keeping the ritual at its traditional spot.

Protests Erupt Over Deepathoon Remaining Unlit

The decision triggered protests by BJP members and various Hindu organisations, who objected to the lamp not being lit at the hilltop pillar. Police detained several protesters and registered cases against around 300 people following the demonstrations.

To prevent further tensions, police deployed heavy security across the hill and surrounding areas. Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna had earlier issued a prohibitory order restricting public gatherings, demonstrations, protests, processions and unauthorised climbing of the hill.

The restrictions came into effect at 9 pm on November 23 and remained in force until 10 am on November 25. However, even after the deadline, devotees and members of the public continued to face restrictions on ascending the hill for a second consecutive day.

More than 5,600 police personnel have reportedly been deployed around the hill, temple steps and Girivalam route. Barricades have also been installed, with access to certain streets restricted to verified residents.

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Tamil Nadu Government Submits Status Report to Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government and Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna submitted a status report before the Supreme Court on November 25, explaining why the lamp was not lit at the disputed Deepathoon despite the court's interim order.

The report cited the temple board of trustees' decision not to authorise the ritual at the hilltop pillar. The authorities also expressed regret over the failure to conduct the ceremony at the location covered by the court's order.

Meanwhile, petitioners have filed contempt applications against the district collector and other senior officials, accusing them of failing to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 directions.

The Supreme Court has agreed to list the contempt applications for hearing within the next few days. The proceedings are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the non-implementation of the interim order.

Main Deepathoon Dispute to Be Heard in January 2027

Apart from the immediate controversy, the larger legal dispute over the Deepathoon is yet to be resolved. The Supreme Court has scheduled the main appeal challenging the Madras High Court's ruling for final arguments in January 2027.

The case centres on the religious and historical significance of the disputed pillar. The petitioners argue that the Deepathoon is a traditional lamp-lighting structure, while the opposing position questions whether it is a British-era survey marker.

The final ruling is expected to determine the pillar's legal status and clarify whether the Karthigai Deepam ritual should be conducted there in the coming years.

Until then, the dispute over the hilltop Deepathoon continues to create legal and political tensions in Madurai.