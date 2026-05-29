According to sources, Minister Ramesh arrived at the temple unannounced and sent his personal assistant ahead to arrange darshan for a group of four through the Shanmugavilas Mandapam route. A priest on duty allegedly demanded ₹1,000 per person to facilitate entry.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5:00 AM on May 29, during the ongoing Vaigasi Visagam festival, held between May 28 and 31. Notably, temple authorities had recently suspended all paid darshan systems to ensure equal and free access for devotees during the festival.

At Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, an investigation has been launched after a priest allegedly demanded money for darshan from Tamil Nadu's Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), S. Ramesh, during a surprise inspection early Friday morning.

Minister's Response and Investigation

The minister's aide reportedly transferred ₹4,000 through a digital payment platform as requested. Soon after the transaction, Minister Ramesh informed senior temple officials, including the joint commissioner, about his presence and confronted them with the payment receipt.

Temple authorities were reportedly taken by surprise when the minister questioned how the alleged malpractice could continue despite strict instructions against paid access. He sought an explanation from senior officials regarding complaints that some priests were still collecting money from devotees for access through the VVIP pathway.

Minister Joins General Queue

Following the incident, Minister Ramesh joined ordinary devotees and waited in the general queue for nearly two hours before offering prayers. Around 8:00 AM, he also inspected the annadhanam hall and tasted the food being served to pilgrims.

High-Level Review Meeting

Later, the minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Joint Commissioner Ramu, Executive Officer Superintendents Ramamoorthy, Viveks, Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Security Officer Ramachandran, and other temple staff to discuss the issue.

Although Minister Ramesh briefly spoke with reporters after the meeting, he did not hold a formal press conference.

Ongoing Controversy

The controversy has once again brought attention to recurring allegations at the Tiruchendur temple, where devotees have previously complained about certain priests allegedly charging money to guide visitors through privileged darshan routes at the Shanmugavilas Mandapam.

Two temple staff suspended in a bribery case where a bribe was taken from the Minister himself at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. Two employees were removed from service over complaint of collecting money from devotees for the head-shaving ritual.