The announcement was made by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D. Logesh Tamilselvan during a high-level performance review meeting of the Registration Department.

The initiative, which uses Aadhaar-based biometric authentication , aims to improve transparency, reduce corruption and make property registration faster and more convenient.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that its Anywhere Registration System will become mandatory for select property transactions from August 17, 2026 , allowing citizens to register documents online from any location without visiting a Sub-Registrar Office (SRO).

Online property registration from anywhere

Under the new system, eligible property documents can be submitted, verified and registered digitally at any time, enabling users to complete the process without physically visiting a registration office.

Initially, the online registration facility will be applicable for:

First sale of a plot

First sale of a flat

The government said the system has been designed to offer a secure, transparent and citizen-friendly registration process.

Key features of the Anywhere Registration System

The online platform will include several digital services, such as:

Dedicated user login

Online document upload

Aadhaar-based biometric authentication

Online payment of registration charges

Digital filing and document verification

Clarification and query management

Digital delivery of registered documents

Download facility for registered documents

Legally valid digital registration

Dedicated customer help desk

Technical requirements

To use the service, applicants will require:

High-speed internet connection

Government-authorised L0 or L1 fingerprint scanner

Iris authentication device

Aadhaar-linked biometric verification

These security measures are intended to ensure the authenticity of applicants and prevent fraudulent registrations.

Government focuses on transparency

During the review meeting, Minister D. Logesh Tamilselvan said the state government has taken several measures since assuming office on May 10, 2026, to eliminate bribery and improve transparency in the Registration Department.

He instructed officials to:

Provide adequate seating for visitors

Address public grievances promptly

Eliminate corrupt practices

Process documents without delay

Return registered documents to applicants on the same day wherever possible

Benefits of the new system

According to the state government, the Anywhere Registration System is expected to:

Reduce the need for physical visits to Sub-Registrar Offices

Minimise overcrowding at busy registration centres

Balance workload across registration offices

Shorten waiting times

Speed up document processing

Improve service quality and efficiency

Enhance transparency through digital verification

Offer 24x7 access to registration services

The government believes the mandatory rollout from August 17, 2026, will modernise property registration in Tamil Nadu by making the process more accessible, secure and efficient while ensuring greater accountability through digital technology.