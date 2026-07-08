The Tamil Nadu government has announced that its Anywhere Registration System will become mandatory for select property transactions from August 17, 2026, allowing citizens to register documents online from any location without visiting a Sub-Registrar Office (SRO).
The initiative, which uses Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, aims to improve transparency, reduce corruption and make property registration faster and more convenient.
The announcement was made by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D. Logesh Tamilselvan during a high-level performance review meeting of the Registration Department.
Online property registration from anywhere
Under the new system, eligible property documents can be submitted, verified and registered digitally at any time, enabling users to complete the process without physically visiting a registration office.
Initially, the online registration facility will be applicable for:
First sale of a plot
First sale of a flat
The government said the system has been designed to offer a secure, transparent and citizen-friendly registration process.
Key features of the Anywhere Registration System
The online platform will include several digital services, such as:
Dedicated user login
Online document upload
Aadhaar-based biometric authentication
Online payment of registration charges
Digital filing and document verification
Clarification and query management
Digital delivery of registered documents
Download facility for registered documents
Legally valid digital registration
Dedicated customer help desk
Technical requirements
To use the service, applicants will require:
High-speed internet connection
Government-authorised L0 or L1 fingerprint scanner
Iris authentication device
Aadhaar-linked biometric verification
These security measures are intended to ensure the authenticity of applicants and prevent fraudulent registrations.
Government focuses on transparency
During the review meeting, Minister D. Logesh Tamilselvan said the state government has taken several measures since assuming office on May 10, 2026, to eliminate bribery and improve transparency in the Registration Department.
He instructed officials to:
Provide adequate seating for visitors
Address public grievances promptly
Eliminate corrupt practices
Process documents without delay
Return registered documents to applicants on the same day wherever possible
Benefits of the new system
According to the state government, the Anywhere Registration System is expected to:
Reduce the need for physical visits to Sub-Registrar Offices
Minimise overcrowding at busy registration centres
Balance workload across registration offices
Shorten waiting times
Speed up document processing
Improve service quality and efficiency
Enhance transparency through digital verification
Offer 24x7 access to registration services
The government believes the mandatory rollout from August 17, 2026, will modernise property registration in Tamil Nadu by making the process more accessible, secure and efficient while ensuring greater accountability through digital technology.