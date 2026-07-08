Tamil Nadu

TN 'Anywhere Registration System' mandatory for property registrations from August 17

Tamil Nadu will make its Anywhere Registration System mandatory for select property transactions from August 17, 2026. Using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, the online platform enables secure property registration from anywhere, reducing office visits, delays and improving transparency.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Anywhere Registration
Anywhere Registration mandatory for property registration in Tamil nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that its Anywhere Registration System will become mandatory for select property transactions from August 17, 2026, allowing citizens to register documents online from any location without visiting a Sub-Registrar Office (SRO).

The initiative, which uses Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, aims to improve transparency, reduce corruption and make property registration faster and more convenient.

The announcement was made by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D. Logesh Tamilselvan during a high-level performance review meeting of the Registration Department.

Online property registration from anywhere

Under the new system, eligible property documents can be submitted, verified and registered digitally at any time, enabling users to complete the process without physically visiting a registration office.

Initially, the online registration facility will be applicable for:

  • First sale of a plot

  • First sale of a flat

The government said the system has been designed to offer a secure, transparent and citizen-friendly registration process.

Key features of the Anywhere Registration System

The online platform will include several digital services, such as:

  • Dedicated user login

  • Online document upload

  • Aadhaar-based biometric authentication

  • Online payment of registration charges

  • Digital filing and document verification

  • Clarification and query management

  • Digital delivery of registered documents

  • Download facility for registered documents

  • Legally valid digital registration

  • Dedicated customer help desk

Technical requirements

To use the service, applicants will require:

  • High-speed internet connection

  • Government-authorised L0 or L1 fingerprint scanner

  • Iris authentication device

  • Aadhaar-linked biometric verification

These security measures are intended to ensure the authenticity of applicants and prevent fraudulent registrations.

Government focuses on transparency

During the review meeting, Minister D. Logesh Tamilselvan said the state government has taken several measures since assuming office on May 10, 2026, to eliminate bribery and improve transparency in the Registration Department.

He instructed officials to:

  • Provide adequate seating for visitors

  • Address public grievances promptly

  • Eliminate corrupt practices

  • Process documents without delay

  • Return registered documents to applicants on the same day wherever possible

Benefits of the new system

According to the state government, the Anywhere Registration System is expected to:

  • Reduce the need for physical visits to Sub-Registrar Offices

  • Minimise overcrowding at busy registration centres

  • Balance workload across registration offices

  • Shorten waiting times

  • Speed up document processing

  • Improve service quality and efficiency

  • Enhance transparency through digital verification

  • Offer 24x7 access to registration services

The government believes the mandatory rollout from August 17, 2026, will modernise property registration in Tamil Nadu by making the process more accessible, secure and efficient while ensuring greater accountability through digital technology.

Topics

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam NewsTamil Nadu Latest News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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