The board exams for class 12 in Tamil Nadu were held from March 2, 2026, to March 26, 2026, and were conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The practical examination took place earlier, between February 9, 2026, and February 14, 2026.

Girls had once again outperformed boys, with 97% and 93.19% for girls and boys, respectively.

The Class 12 Results are out at 09:30 a.m on May 8, 2026, in Tamil Nadu.

The Secretary of School Education, B. B. Chandra Mohan, announced on Friday that students can view their results on the official board websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge. tn.gov.in.

Overall Performance Statistics

The overall passing percentage is 95.20%, where girls had outperformed boys once again which they have 97% whereas boys have 93.19%

A total of 7,91,654 students appeared for the exam, of whom 7,53,694 have cleared the class 12 board exams.

Comparison with Previous Year

In comparison to last year's pass percentage, there has been a slight improvement this year. In 2025, a total of 7,92,494 students took the exam, with 7,53,142 passing for an overall pass rate of 95.03%.

Among those, 4,05,472 girls passed, achieving a pass percentage of 96.70%, while the count of boys who passed stands at 3,47,670, with a pass rate of 93.16%. Additionally, 10,049 students did not appear for the exam.

However, in 2026, the number of students taking the exams increased significantly, a positive development as more students are completing their school journey.

In 2026, a total of 791,654 students participated in the exam, of which 753,694 students passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 95.20%.

Among those who passed, 406,167 were girls, achieving a pass rate of 97.00%. Meanwhile, 347,527 boys passed the exam, for a pass rate of 93.19%. Additionally, 7,874 students did not take the exam.

District-Wise Pass Percentage

Erode has excelled, achieving the highest overall pass percentage of 98.87%. Following Erode, Sivagangai comes in second with a pass percentage of 98.05%; Kanyakumari is third at 97.63%; Tirunelveli is next at 97.54%; and Tiruchirapalli rounds out the list at 97.50%.

In terms of performance in specific streams, the Computer Science and Maths stream has produced the most centum achievers, totalling nearly 6,945 students, while the Accounts stream has recorded 1,946 centums.

Details Regarding The Supplementary Examination

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has officially announced the dates for the supplementary examination for class 12, which would be held from June 27 to July 7, and for class 11, it will be July 8 to July 16

The applications for the supplementary examination can be submitted from May 18 to June 2.