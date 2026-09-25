Veeramani POCSO Case: Special Investigation Team Formed

During the initial probe, police reportedly faced difficulties in identifying and locating the girl seen in the video. Citing insufficient evidence and difficulty establishing the minor's identity, police sought to close the case.

The case came to light in October 2025 after a child-rights activist submitted a pen drive to the police containing video footage that allegedly showed a minor girl being sexually assaulted. Police subsequently registered a case under the POCSO Act and began an investigation.

GEM Granites founder R. Veeramani was arrested on August 29 along with Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan in connection with a POCSO case involving allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

However, the Special POCSO Court rejected the closure report and ordered further investigation.

As part of the renewed probe, police traced the girl allegedly seen in the video, which was reportedly recorded in 2019. Police later recorded her statement before a magistrate. Police said she identified Veeramani in connection with the footage.

Investigators also said they had identified other alleged survivors and recorded their statements. Based on developments in the investigation, police arrested Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan on August 29.

Police are also examining whether other minors may have been involved and whether evidence was withheld or shortcomings occurred during the earlier investigation.

Four-Member SIT Formed

Tamil Nadu Police constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on September 25 to take forward the investigation and examine how the earlier probe was handled.

Additional Commissioner of Police P.C. Thenmozhi of the Central Crime Branch, Chennai City Police, heads the SIT.

The other members are:

N. Disha Mittal - Joint Commissioner, West Zone

Mutharasi - Superintendent of Police

Geethanjali - Deputy Commissioner, Central Women and Children Unit

The SIT will review the evidence and statements collected during the investigation, including digital material connected to the case. It will also examine the circumstances surrounding the earlier investigation and coordinate the continuing probe.

The case remains under investigation, and a court has not yet determined the allegations against the accused.