Acer Iconia Tab 11 & Tab 12 5G Launched in India at Rs 23990

Both Tablets will be offered with 8GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. For connectivity, the Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G and Iconia Tab 12 5G support 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C.

MT8755 octa-core processor runs both the Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G and the Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G. It comprises two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz.

Acer launched its new Tablets, the Iconia Tab 11 5G and Iconia Tab 12 5G, in India on Monday. Both models share the same core performance but differ in Other features like battery capacity and camera setup.

Acer claims that both Tablets are offered with support for a keyboard flip cover and Stylus with clocking support through the keyboard accessory. Both models also feature fingerprint recognition.

Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G

Display

The Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G sports a 10.95-inch Full HD IPS display (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with 450 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The screen offers a comfortable, smooth experience for streaming, browsing, and online classes, while the higher refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother.

Camera details

The Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G will carry an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera for clear video and photo quality. Acer has not shared the Tab 11's battery capacity in the launch details.

Price and Availability

The Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G is priced at Rs. 23,990. It will be available exclusively through Flipkart and the Acer E-store.

Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G

Display

The Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G sports a larger 12.2-inch IPS display with a 2,400 x 1,600 pixel resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera details

The Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G will feature an 8-megapixel front camera, a 16-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Iconia Tab 12 5G packs a 10,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Price and Availability

In India, the Acer Iconia Tab 12 5G starts at Rs. 26,990. It can be purchased through Flipkart, Amazon, Acer Exclusive stores, and the Acer Online Store.

Highlighting Features of Acer Tab 11 5G and 12 5G

Acer's Iconia Tab 11 5G and Iconia Tab 12 5G offer a combination of performance, modern features, and 5G connectivity for everyday use. The Iconia Tab 11 5G suits users who want an affordable, portable tablet for studying, browsing, and entertainment.

The Iconia Tab 12 5G suits users who prefer a larger, higher-resolution display and a bigger battery; overall, both tablets aim to provide a versatile Android tablet experience for students, professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts.

Key Specifications of Acer Tab 11 5G Specification Details Display 10.95-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1200 (Full HD+) Refresh rate 90Hz Processor MediaTek MT8755 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear cameras 13MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5G Operating system Android 16 Starting price ₹23,990