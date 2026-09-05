Acer Swift Blade 14 at IFA 2026, With 3K OLED Display

Acer has introduced a laptop that puts portability at the centre of the conversation.
The new Acer Swift Blade 14 weighs just 799 grams, making it one of the most striking ultra-light laptops revealed at this year's IFA in Berlin.
Acer announced the laptop on September 02, 2026, during its global press conference as part of the IFA 2026 programme in Berlin.
Acer presented the Swift Blade 14 alongside the larger Swift Air 16 as part of a renewed push for thin, lightweight computers for people who spend much of their time working away from a desk.
Design And Build Features
Extreme Portability
It weighs just 799 grams and measures a razor-thin 12.9 mm.
Hybrid Materials
It achieves its lightweight frame with a carbon-fibre build for the upper and lower covers (A and D covers) and a rigid magnesium-aluminium alloy for the keyboard deck (C cover).
Aesthetic Colourways
Moving away from standard black or grey office designs, it comes in pastel Marshmallow White and Marshmallow Blue options.
Display Configurations
The laptop features a 14-inch panel with modern, slim 4.3 mm bezels and an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio, resulting in a high 90% screen-to-body ratio.
Connectivity And Media Features
I/O Ports
It features three Type-C connections: two full-function USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports that support power and display outputs, plus one data-only USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
Wireless
It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for standard wireless networking.
Camera And Privacy
Includes an FHD 2 MP webcam and a physical camera toggle switch on the side of the chassis for privacy.
Audio
Outfitted with dual 2W stereo speakers and a dual digital microphone array.
Input
Features a comfortable backlit keyboard and a precision touchpad.
Why IFA Matters For This Launch?
IFA, short for Internationale Funkausstellung, is one of the world's major consumer technology and home appliance exhibitions.
The 2026 edition takes place in Berlin from September 4 to September 8, while September 2 and September 3 are reserved for IFA Media Days.
The event brings together established technology companies, startups, retailers, industry professionals, journalists and consumers.
IFA says its 2026 show features more than 1,900 brands, with exhibitors from 49 countries.
Acer held its global press conference on September 2, before the main public show opened, under IFA's "World of AI & Future of Tech" track.
Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen was listed as a speaker for the company's presentation. That makes IFA a natural stage for the Swift Blade 14.
IFA has also been an important venue for laptop makers to showcase new designs, technologies, and innovation.
Availability By Region
For its initial rollout, the Acer Swift Blade 14 is scheduled to become available across the EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa) region in December 2026.
Acer has not announced general availability for the United States or North American markets.
By contrast, its sister model, the Swift Air 16, is explicitly confirmed for a North American release in Q1 2027.
Acer has not confirmed official release timelines for other global markets, including India, at this stage.
Official Pricing
Acer has not yet released the official starting retail price for the Swift Blade 14 in any region.
Industry analysts and hardware reviewers note that, given its ultra-premium, ultra-lightweight build alongside the Intel "Wildcat Lake" processor lineup, top-tier configurations are expected to hover around or exceed $1,200 USD, approximately €1,100, upon launch.