Acer Swift Blade 14 at IFA 2026, With 3K OLED Display

Acer announced the laptop on September 02, 2026, during its global press conference as part of the IFA 2026 programme in Berlin.

The new Acer Swift Blade 14 weighs just 799 grams, making it one of the most striking ultra-light laptops revealed at this year's IFA in Berlin.

Acer has introduced a laptop that puts portability at the centre of the conversation.

Acer presented the Swift Blade 14 alongside the larger Swift Air 16 as part of a renewed push for thin, lightweight computers for people who spend much of their time working away from a desk.

Design And Build Features

Extreme Portability

It weighs just 799 grams and measures a razor-thin 12.9 mm.

Hybrid Materials

It achieves its lightweight frame with a carbon-fibre build for the upper and lower covers (A and D covers) and a rigid magnesium-aluminium alloy for the keyboard deck (C cover).

Aesthetic Colourways

Moving away from standard black or grey office designs, it comes in pastel Marshmallow White and Marshmallow Blue options.

Hardware Specifications Specification Details Processor Up to an Intel Core 7 processor 350 (Intel's efficient "Wildcat Lake" Series 3 family). Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics. Memory 12 GB onboard LPDDR5-6400 dual-channel system memory. Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Battery & Power 50 Wh battery with fast-charging support. Operating System Windows 11 Home.

Display Configurations

The laptop features a 14-inch panel with modern, slim 4.3 mm bezels and an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio, resulting in a high 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Display Options Panel Type Details 3K OLED (WQXGA+) 2880 x 1800 resolution, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 400 nits peak brightness and a fluid 90 Hz refresh rate. FHD OLED (WUXGA) 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300 nits brightness, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. FHD IPS LCD (WUXGA) 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC colour gamut, up to 300 nits brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity And Media Features

I/O Ports

It features three Type-C connections: two full-function USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports that support power and display outputs, plus one data-only USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Wireless

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for standard wireless networking.

Camera And Privacy

Includes an FHD 2 MP webcam and a physical camera toggle switch on the side of the chassis for privacy.

Audio

Outfitted with dual 2W stereo speakers and a dual digital microphone array.

Input

Features a comfortable backlit keyboard and a precision touchpad.

Why IFA Matters For This Launch?

IFA, short for Internationale Funkausstellung, is one of the world's major consumer technology and home appliance exhibitions.

The 2026 edition takes place in Berlin from September 4 to September 8, while September 2 and September 3 are reserved for IFA Media Days.

The event brings together established technology companies, startups, retailers, industry professionals, journalists and consumers.

IFA says its 2026 show features more than 1,900 brands, with exhibitors from 49 countries.

Acer held its global press conference on September 2, before the main public show opened, under IFA's "World of AI & Future of Tech" track.

Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen was listed as a speaker for the company's presentation. That makes IFA a natural stage for the Swift Blade 14.

IFA has also been an important venue for laptop makers to showcase new designs, technologies, and innovation.

Availability By Region

For its initial rollout, the Acer Swift Blade 14 is scheduled to become available across the EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa) region in December 2026.

Acer has not announced general availability for the United States or North American markets.

By contrast, its sister model, the Swift Air 16, is explicitly confirmed for a North American release in Q1 2027.

Acer has not confirmed official release timelines for other global markets, including India, at this stage.

Official Pricing

Acer has not yet released the official starting retail price for the Swift Blade 14 in any region.

Industry analysts and hardware reviewers note that, given its ultra-premium, ultra-lightweight build alongside the Intel "Wildcat Lake" processor lineup, top-tier configurations are expected to hover around or exceed $1,200 USD, approximately €1,100, upon launch.